Joy Reid and Katie Phang Discuss 'Magical Doctors' Who Helped Trump's Ear Grow Back

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 03, 2025
Twitter

We'll get to more Joy Reid craziness in a bit, but first, she and former MSNBC colleague Katie Phang joined for an exclusive appearance on the Meidas Touch podcast, where they continued to feed the conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump hadn't actually been shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks

Let's be honest. The assassination attempt provided the indelible image of Trump holding his fist in the air while being whisked away by the Secret Service — an image that resonated with voters. Almost immediately, liberals started spreading the conspiracy theory that the whole thing was faked or that Trump had been hit by broken glass from a teleprompter … never mind that a supporter in the audience died shielding his family from the bullets.

If Trump hadn't turned his head to look at a chart, the bullet would have struck his skull, but instead grazed his ear. And yes, it healed, but not by "magical doctors."

Watch as Reid cracks herself up at the idea that Trump might have died from this "alleged" assassination attempt.

The post continues:

… no bandage the next."

"We can't get a medical record from this alleged assassination. He was supposedly shot! We have nothing!"

PHANG: "Where are the investigative records? One day he slapped his maxi pad on his ear. The next day the ear is totally fine."

@DailyCaller

MSNBC paid these two people to play "alleged" commentators on cable news.

This editor isn't a doctor, but he checked with Dr. Grok, who said, "Medical experts note that even minor injuries to the ear, such as a graze or nick, can result in profuse bleeding due to these small arteries."

They don't care. It was just some MAGA guy who took one for the team.

These clowns are actually laughing about an "alleged" assassination attempt that killed a man. BlueAnon.

***

