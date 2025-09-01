NINE Former CDC Directors Issue 'Rare Public Rebuke' of RFK Jr
Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call...
'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker...
Texas Rep. Greg Casar Cites Lying Outlet ProPublica As 'Proof' State's Anti-Abortion Laws...
Naw Dogg: Rep for Rapper Snoop Says LGBTQ Apology Was Fake News
'Did They or Didn't They?' Media Gets Reality Checked on What Kristi Noem...
'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and...
VIP
Losing the Plot: Scott Adams Laughs at Ignorant DNC Land Acknowledgments While James...
You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and...
VIP
Here's What Happened This Weekend In Chicago As Gov. Pritzker Claimed Success In...
Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean...
Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression O...
VIP
'Crisis Actor' Michael Fanone Joins Bulwark Toadies to Smear Ashli Babbitt FURTHER In...
Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a...

Lefty Admits He's Not a Medical Expert, but He Pretends to Be One to Attack President Trump's Health

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're not posting this entire 31-post thread because it's so ridiculous, but we have to show you how the Left acts.

The other day, they cheered at the notion that President Trump was dead because he hadn't been seen and had no public events over the Labor Day weekend. One Lefty even got fired after cheering for the death of the president.

Advertisement

Now Adam Cochran -- who is, by his own admission, not a medical expert -- thinks he's figured out President Trump's health problems

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say. Like we said, the non-medical expert Adam posted 30 replies to his own post. Remember when the Left said Robert Hur couldn't judge Biden's cognitive decline because he wasn't a doctor? Yeah, that.

By the way, here's what he had to say about Joe Biden's health not too long ago:

Incredible.

Now this is believable.

Recommended

'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nowhere to be found.

Yep. His opinion is invalid.

Heh.

It sure was.

Point and laugh, cause Adam is a joke.

Yeah, that ship has sailed.

Advertisement

We wouldn't.

The post concludes:

These people are very unserious.

Very unserious.

President Trump is old and has completely normal age-related health problems, like chronic venous insufficiency (something that both this writer's parents were diagnosed with). Unlike Joe Biden, he's making the calls in the White House and is cognitively sound.

There's no way the media would let the Trump White House sit on bad news about the President's health. None.

Of course, we'd be completely fine with President J.D. Vance, so the Left better be careful what they wish for.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NINE Former CDC Directors Issue 'Rare Public Rebuke' of RFK Jr
Brett T.
Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call to 'Demilitarize' Air Show Over Gaza
Amy Curtis
You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and HOO BOY
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel Grateful Calvin
Advertisement