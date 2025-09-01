Lefty Admits He's Not a Medical Expert, but He Pretends to Be One to Attack President Trump's Health

We're not posting this entire 31-post thread because it's so ridiculous, but we have to show you how the Left acts.

The other day, they cheered at the notion that President Trump was dead because he hadn't been seen and had no public events over the Labor Day weekend. One Lefty even got fired after cheering for the death of the president.

Now Adam Cochran -- who is, by his own admission, not a medical expert -- thinks he's figured out President Trump's health problems

1/31



I believe there is growing evidence, that the White House is covering up the fact that Donald Trump has been dealing with TIA strokes.



AND that he likely had a more significant ischemic stroke this week. pic.twitter.com/aO327vaoCj — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) August 31, 2025

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say. Like we said, the non-medical expert Adam posted 30 replies to his own post. Remember when the Left said Robert Hur couldn't judge Biden's cognitive decline because he wasn't a doctor? Yeah, that.

By the way, here's what he had to say about Joe Biden's health not too long ago:

Agree he has slowed down with aging.



But, it's not that Biden hasn't taken a cognitive test. He's noted his medical checkups include both physical and mental testing.



He's received an all-clear from the Whitehouse doctor on both matters, and not taken any public tests.



Just… — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) June 30, 2024

Incredible.

I believe there’s growing evidence that Tinkerbell resides in your grey matter.

1/1. — DMW 🇨🇦 (@worldqueries) September 1, 2025

Now this is believable.

Faux outrage. Where were you from 2021 to 2024? — Franklinbootgirl😀 (@patslaxmom11) September 1, 2025

Nowhere to be found.

Crypto investor and journalist who now thinks he's a doctor. The imagination is running wild........ — urx (@urx3223) September 1, 2025

Yep. His opinion is invalid.

Heh.

Dude. LOL.



You didn't need 31 tweets to tell everyone that you are just utterly broken, a complete drooling idiot.



It was obvious after just one. https://t.co/XcxAFhrk6b — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 1, 2025

It sure was.

Point and laugh, cause Adam is a joke.

I love the fact that they are all now health truthers for the President.



Never mind that they had CLEAR indications and evidence for Biden’s very apparent decline.



Sorry I don’t care, go pound sand. You don’t get to say anything for the rest of time on this topic. https://t.co/Jc0aJGwgtq — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) August 31, 2025

Yeah, that ship has sailed.

This paranoid-conspiracist clown claims to be an “investor.” No one in their right mind would trust him with money. https://t.co/QAfBoC86ur — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) September 1, 2025

We wouldn't.

The same unhinged left that tried to convince the American people not to believe their lying eyes when it came to Bidens obvious mental ineptitude, is now trying to claim that the White House is covering up major medical issues for President Trump. These people are very… https://t.co/QFaU9stg8k — Blake Gober (@blakebgober) August 31, 2025

The post concludes:

These people are very unserious.

Very unserious.

President Trump is old and has completely normal age-related health problems, like chronic venous insufficiency (something that both this writer's parents were diagnosed with). Unlike Joe Biden, he's making the calls in the White House and is cognitively sound.

There's no way the media would let the Trump White House sit on bad news about the President's health. None.

Of course, we'd be completely fine with President J.D. Vance, so the Left better be careful what they wish for.

