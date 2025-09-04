Gov. Gavin Newsom Suddenly Concerned About Money Going Down the Drain

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's "absolutely certain" there won't be elections in 2028 but is campaigning against President Donald Trump as if he were the 2028 nominee, is suddenly concerned about money going down the drain. Where are the billions of dollars that were supposed to help the homeless? Where's the high-speed train to nowhere that is estimated to cost $128 billion?

Advertisement

But no, suddenly, Newsom is pinching pennies when it comes to the government deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles.

I’m not exaggerating when I say millions of $$ are going down the drain to fund Trump’s National Guard stunt in LA.



Let's do the math:

$71M for food and necessities

$37M in payroll

Over $4M in logistics supplies

$3.5M in travel – the list goes on.



It’s time to wake up, America. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) September 4, 2025

Newsom then links to an article in the Los Angeles Times quoting him as saying Trump's military deployment in Los Angeles is costing $120 million.

How much have you spent on the homelessness epidemic that’s only gotten worse?



What about your train to nowhere?



At least Trump fixed your crime — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 4, 2025

I’m not exaggerating when I say billions of $$ are going down the drain to fund Newsom’s failed initiatives in CA.



Let's do the math:

$24B for homelessness

$128B for “high speed rail”

$33B for “climate”

$33B lost to unemployment fraud – the list goes on.



It’s time to wake up,… https://t.co/gYukZSHTEZ — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) September 4, 2025

How much did you spend on homelessness? How about the “high speed train” that hasn’t laid a single track yet? Shut up, loser. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 4, 2025

What about the $153,000,000,000 illegals cost the U.S. taxpayer??



Know how many “millions” that is Gavin?

How much are illegals costing the California taxpayer?



You can’t talk about “wasting money” until your house is in order. — Phil Bierman - IFBB Pro (@BiermanPhilip) September 4, 2025

Gavin Newsom: fiscal conservative — Tony Hrvatska (top 0.1% on Risk) 🌴🕊 (@tonybalogna) September 4, 2025

Still cheaper than what LA spends in one month on illegals. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 4, 2025

Talking about money going down the drain, you’ve spent $37 Billion to end homelessness, and homelessness increased by 24% under your watch. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 4, 2025

Less than your dinner at the French laundry — Edward Sullivan (@edsull) September 4, 2025

Where is the money for the fire victims? — Lieutenant Dan (@ltdann) September 4, 2025

Yeah, where's the $100 million raised from the Fire Aid concert? It didn't go to the fire victims. No houses have been rebuilt.

Darlin….you might want to check your own math first. There are billions missing under your watch.



Oh, and what happened to the 100 million raised for fire victims that never reached even one victim? — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) September 4, 2025

Newsom has to borrow money for the $11B to fund healthcare for illegals that was supposed to cost $3B. Trump is enforcing federal law which causes unrest and then gets lectured by Newsom for doing the job he was elected to do. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) September 4, 2025

How’s that high speed rail project going? Homeless spending yield? How many Palisades homes are rebuilt?



What did you spend on each? — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) September 4, 2025

You spent $9.5 BILLION dollars just in Medi-Cal for illegals in 2024…. People who are not even citizens who broke the law and were rewarded by your disgusting power grab from taxpayers, so shut your piehole. — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

It time for you to go away. You have no room to talk. You absolutely destroyed California. You fraud. — Gorilla Finger (@Gorilla_Finger1) September 4, 2025

Where’s the missing $24 BILLION in homeless funds Gavin? What about the $100 million for satellites to monitor cow farts?



It’s time to wake up, California. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) September 4, 2025

How much taxpayer money do you spend on illegals every year? — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) September 4, 2025

Newsom really doesn't want to bring up the issue of wasted money.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.