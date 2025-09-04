Gov. Gavin Newsom Suddenly Concerned About Money Going Down the Drain

Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's "absolutely certain" there won't be elections in 2028 but is campaigning against President Donald Trump as if he were the 2028 nominee, is suddenly concerned about money going down the drain. Where are the billions of dollars that were supposed to help the homeless? Where's the high-speed train to nowhere that is estimated to cost $128 billion?

But no, suddenly, Newsom is pinching pennies when it comes to the government deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Newsom then links to an article in the Los Angeles Times quoting him as saying Trump's military deployment in Los Angeles is costing $120 million.

Yeah, where's the $100 million raised from the Fire Aid concert? It didn't go to the fire victims. No houses have been rebuilt.

Newsom really doesn't want to bring up the issue of wasted money. 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump's leadership and bold policies, America's economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

