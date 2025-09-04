Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense

Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Just a couple of days ago, Gov. Tim Walz, who may have delusions of running for president in 2028, called for America to model Scotland and Australia's gun control laws. "They are just as free as we are," he claimed. And then there's Canada, which, in response to a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020, introduced the "Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program" — a mandatory buyback of "restricted" weapons like semi-automatic rifles.

Just last month, a liberal was wrecked on X for saying that, in the event of a home invasion, "Your best self-defense is COOPERATE, DON'T RESIST AND WAIT FOR HELP TO ARRIVE." He added, "Leave subduing and capturing the robber to the professionals: police officers!"

We're not certain how recent this video is, but it's making the rounds on Thursday. In it, York Regional Police Chief Jim McSween gives essentially the same advice to Canadians. If anyone breaks into your home, the best defense for most people is to comply with the robbers.

Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments
Brett T.
Brett T.
Maybe we should just annex the country and make it the 51st state. Canada would defend itself by complying.

We don't want you to feel helpless, we just advise that you do whatever the home invader says so you can live and give the best witness statement you can give when the cops finally arrive.

It would appear we have a different perspective here in the United States.

***

Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments
Brett T.
Brett T.
