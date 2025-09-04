Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense

Just a couple of days ago, Gov. Tim Walz, who may have delusions of running for president in 2028, called for America to model Scotland and Australia's gun control laws. "They are just as free as we are," he claimed. And then there's Canada, which, in response to a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020, introduced the "Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program" — a mandatory buyback of "restricted" weapons like semi-automatic rifles.

Advertisement

Just last month, a liberal was wrecked on X for saying that, in the event of a home invasion, "Your best self-defense is COOPERATE, DON'T RESIST AND WAIT FOR HELP TO ARRIVE." He added, "Leave subduing and capturing the robber to the professionals: police officers!"

We're not certain how recent this video is, but it's making the rounds on Thursday. In it, York Regional Police Chief Jim McSween gives essentially the same advice to Canadians. If anyone breaks into your home, the best defense for most people is to comply with the robbers.

Canadian Police Chief: “If you ever find yourself the victim of a home invasion, we are urging citizens not to take matters into your own hands... The best defense is to comply...” pic.twitter.com/IR7OtB34jt — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) September 3, 2025

Canadian Police Chief: “If you ever find yourself the victim of a home invasion, we are urging citizens not to take matters into your own hands... The best defense is to comply."



Canada is a completely ridiculous place.pic.twitter.com/HA2h4v5sko — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 3, 2025

America has the opportunity to do the funniest thing right now — Jenny (@jenny____r) September 4, 2025

Maybe we should just annex the country and make it the 51st state. Canada would defend itself by complying.

What’s the purpose of Canadian police then? — Odoacer493 (@odoacer493) September 3, 2025

I don't trust anyone in authority who urges me to be a helpless victim. — John Cyrano (@John_Cyrano) September 3, 2025

We don't want you to feel helpless, we just advise that you do whatever the home invader says so you can live and give the best witness statement you can give when the cops finally arrive.

I spent four decades in the NYPD. Opinions like this are the opinions of chairborne commandos. They spent their careers in the office. Cops who spent their careers in the streets, who actually responded to horrific home invasions, all have a contrary opinion to this wanker. — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) September 3, 2025

Ha. I’ve already got a plan. Thanks. — David Pruitt (@DavidPr41133186) September 3, 2025

"Don't defend yourself or your property" is the sign of a conquered country. — Yukon Cornelius (@Project_Yukon) September 3, 2025

Advertisement

Comply with a 9mm. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) September 4, 2025

Is it even a country anymore? What is it? @grok — Richard de los Santos (@ZeusRadls) September 4, 2025

Imagine living in Canada with no second amendment rights. — john lombardi (@johnrlombardi53) September 3, 2025

Imagine telling people to just let criminals win. Unreal. — UnpopularGenius (@TheUnpopGenius) September 3, 2025

Comply? I don't think so buddy. They deserve the right to protect themselves. — Donna G (@DonnaG1685411) September 4, 2025

That’s so Canadian. Losers. — tPimpbot5000 (@t_Pimpbot) September 4, 2025

It would appear we have a different perspective here in the United States.

***