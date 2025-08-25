We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders

The Left has a crime problem. Specifically, they think we just have to tolerate crime in our cities because prosecuting and imprisoning criminals isn't 'equitable' and is often 'racist.'
We don't have to live this way, as President Trump is showing us with his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.
Some Leftists just don't get this, however, and one guy is getting absolutely dragged for his hot take on crime:
People...— Mike Gerald Gibbs🏳️🌈🍁 🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@Mikeggibbs) August 24, 2025
Think before you react.
It is NOT a good idea to encourage people to violently resist a home invader or robber.
***That's how people get killed.***
Your best self defense is COOPERATE, DON'T RESIST AND WAIT FOR HELP TO ARRIVE.
When seconds count, the police are minutes away.
And in some places, they won't respond at all.
He continues:
The notion that people should use violence to defend their property is INSANE.— Mike Gerald Gibbs🏳️🌈🍁 🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@Mikeggibbs) August 24, 2025
Life is more important than property.
Leave subduing and capturing the robber to the professionals: police officers!
If a robber values this writer's possessions more than his life, that's on him. She has no idea why a strange person has broken into her house -- where she lives with her children, mind you -- and has no reason to tolerate his presence. It doesn't matter if he wants her television, her laptop, or to harm her family.
He doesn't belong there, and she has every right to defend herself against him.
I'm my own first responder. pic.twitter.com/6iE966vzuw— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 24, 2025
Amen.
Your will and desire to live drops to 0 the second you invade my house.— Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 24, 2025
Yes my property has more value than your life. You have a choice, don't break into the house in the first place.
Don't be a criminal.
This.
Are you insane? I have a family to protect. If anyone comes into my home, uninvited, they are a threat to my family’s safety. They chose to make my possessions more important than their life, I didn’t. Invading my home means your intention is to cause me harm, PERIOD. I will not…— Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) August 25, 2025
Also, the notion people have the money to just replace the stuff a home invader steals or damages is peak privilege.
Do NOT take this advice.— The Second Amendment (@USCons_Amend_II) August 25, 2025
Do not.
Newsflash. Not a lot of people survive home invasions. You are concealed from view, powerless, and a liability to the robbers. Buy guns. Keep them in various locations in your home. Kill any m-fer who intrudes.— streiff (@streiffredstate) August 24, 2025
Do, however, take this advice.
But first do you sit him (them) down and ask what are their intentions?— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 24, 2025
You have a teen daughter asleep in the other room ... now how do you react?
SANELY. You react sanely with your licensed firearm.
No questions.
As we saw with the woman from Chicago, there are some Leftists who are happy to be victims.
People…— Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) August 25, 2025
Don’t listen to soft people like this.
Depending on a response time is foolish. You are your best defense. Someone breaks into your castle, you defend it. https://t.co/qtE226TIkZ pic.twitter.com/L8tSmJ1oPR
Even in states without Castle Doctrine, you have a right to self-defense.
The correct way to handle a home intruder: https://t.co/mS8DUzeORq pic.twitter.com/8YQiabOIP9— MissJinxed (@iammissjinxed) August 25, 2025
It sure is.
LOL no.— Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) August 25, 2025
If someone breaks into my house, he clearly values my stuff more than he values his life. He is not entitled to any benefit of the doubt whatsoever.
Of course, Mike here is apparently an unarmed Canadian serf, so of course it wouldn't occur to him to defend himself. https://t.co/KCJl5fYeu8
Oh, Canada.
There you go, ladies. Your best defense is to cooperate. Just lie back and close your eyes. It’ll be over soon, right Mikey?— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 24, 2025
FFS, I’m not handing the son of a b***h who broke into my home a questionnaire. I’m going to assume that my life is in danger and respond accordingly.… https://t.co/WS6SHFYaPt
It really is misogynistic thinking to tell women to just cooperate with a home invader.
100% correct, in that this is exactly how people can get killed. Specifically, someone breaking into my house. https://t.co/pi4gSzLgG8— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2025
TRUTH.
