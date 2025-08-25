DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders

Amy Curtis
August 25, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left has a crime problem. Specifically, they think we just have to tolerate crime in our cities because prosecuting and imprisoning criminals isn't 'equitable' and is often 'racist.'

We don't have to live this way, as President Trump is showing us with his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

Some Leftists just don't get this, however, and one guy is getting absolutely dragged for his hot take on crime:

When seconds count, the police are minutes away.

And in some places, they won't respond at all.

He continues:

If a robber values this writer's possessions more than his life, that's on him. She has no idea why a strange person has broken into her house -- where she lives with her children, mind you -- and has no reason to tolerate his presence. It doesn't matter if he wants her television, her laptop, or to harm her family.

He doesn't belong there, and she has every right to defend herself against him.

Amen.

This.

Also, the notion people have the money to just replace the stuff a home invader steals or damages is peak privilege.

Do not.

Do, however, take this advice.

As we saw with the woman from Chicago, there are some Leftists who are happy to be victims.

Even in states without Castle Doctrine, you have a right to self-defense.

It sure is.

Oh, Canada.

It really is misogynistic thinking to tell women to just cooperate with a home invader.

TRUTH.

