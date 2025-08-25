We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders

The Left has a crime problem. Specifically, they think we just have to tolerate crime in our cities because prosecuting and imprisoning criminals isn't 'equitable' and is often 'racist.'

We don't have to live this way, as President Trump is showing us with his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

Some Leftists just don't get this, however, and one guy is getting absolutely dragged for his hot take on crime:

People...



Think before you react.



It is NOT a good idea to encourage people to violently resist a home invader or robber.



***That's how people get killed.***



Your best self defense is COOPERATE, DON'T RESIST AND WAIT FOR HELP TO ARRIVE. — Mike Gerald Gibbs🏳️‍🌈🍁 🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@Mikeggibbs) August 24, 2025

When seconds count, the police are minutes away.

And in some places, they won't respond at all.

He continues:

The notion that people should use violence to defend their property is INSANE.



Life is more important than property.



Leave subduing and capturing the robber to the professionals: police officers! — Mike Gerald Gibbs🏳️‍🌈🍁 🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@Mikeggibbs) August 24, 2025

If a robber values this writer's possessions more than his life, that's on him. She has no idea why a strange person has broken into her house -- where she lives with her children, mind you -- and has no reason to tolerate his presence. It doesn't matter if he wants her television, her laptop, or to harm her family.

He doesn't belong there, and she has every right to defend herself against him.

Amen.

Your will and desire to live drops to 0 the second you invade my house.



Yes my property has more value than your life. You have a choice, don't break into the house in the first place.



Don't be a criminal. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 24, 2025

This.

Are you insane? I have a family to protect. If anyone comes into my home, uninvited, they are a threat to my family’s safety. They chose to make my possessions more important than their life, I didn’t. Invading my home means your intention is to cause me harm, PERIOD. I will not… — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) August 25, 2025

Also, the notion people have the money to just replace the stuff a home invader steals or damages is peak privilege.

Do NOT take this advice. — The Second Amendment (@USCons_Amend_II) August 25, 2025

Do not.

Newsflash. Not a lot of people survive home invasions. You are concealed from view, powerless, and a liability to the robbers. Buy guns. Keep them in various locations in your home. Kill any m-fer who intrudes. — streiff (@streiffredstate) August 24, 2025

Do, however, take this advice.

But first do you sit him (them) down and ask what are their intentions?

You have a teen daughter asleep in the other room ... now how do you react?



SANELY. You react sanely with your licensed firearm.

No questions. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 24, 2025

As we saw with the woman from Chicago, there are some Leftists who are happy to be victims.

People…



Don’t listen to soft people like this.



Depending on a response time is foolish. You are your best defense. Someone breaks into your castle, you defend it. https://t.co/qtE226TIkZ pic.twitter.com/L8tSmJ1oPR — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) August 25, 2025

Even in states without Castle Doctrine, you have a right to self-defense.

The correct way to handle a home intruder: https://t.co/mS8DUzeORq pic.twitter.com/8YQiabOIP9 — MissJinxed (@iammissjinxed) August 25, 2025

It sure is.

LOL no.



If someone breaks into my house, he clearly values my stuff more than he values his life. He is not entitled to any benefit of the doubt whatsoever.



Of course, Mike here is apparently an unarmed Canadian serf, so of course it wouldn't occur to him to defend himself. https://t.co/KCJl5fYeu8 — Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) August 25, 2025

Oh, Canada.

There you go, ladies. Your best defense is to cooperate. Just lie back and close your eyes. It’ll be over soon, right Mikey?



FFS, I’m not handing the son of a b***h who broke into my home a questionnaire. I’m going to assume that my life is in danger and respond accordingly.… https://t.co/WS6SHFYaPt — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 24, 2025

It really is misogynistic thinking to tell women to just cooperate with a home invader.

100% correct, in that this is exactly how people can get killed. Specifically, someone breaking into my house. https://t.co/pi4gSzLgG8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2025

TRUTH.

