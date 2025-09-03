'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun Bans (WATCH)

There it is.

Tim Walz, who swore up and down during the presidential campaign last fall that 'no one was coming for your guns,' just came out in favor of Australia-style gun bans in the United States.

WATCH:

Gov. Tim Walz says America should model Scotland and Australia's gun control laws: 'They are just as free as we are.' (Video source: KSTP) pic.twitter.com/XBoJ0YWk6U — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) September 2, 2025

Australia banned guns in 1996. Less than a quarter-century later, they were putting Australians into concentration camps for COVID.

Ah, Australia:



"You feel like you’re in prison. ... You are so small, they just overpower you. And you’re literally nothing. It’s like ‘you do what we say, or you’re in trouble, we’ll lock you up for longer’."https://t.co/feG4XjDwRn — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) September 2, 2025

Feel the freedom, Patrick!

In Scotland, you can get arrested for memes or carrying a knife to protect you from the roving gangs of Middle Eastern migrants who harass women (and worse).

The UK just arrested a comedian for making tranny jokes.



That doesn't sound very free. — Frank Parker, Jr. ESQ, DDH, PDQ, BLT. (@FParker_77) September 2, 2025

It does not.

Obviously not, since they aren't free to buy guns — Luke Jones ن (@slukejones) September 2, 2025

Check. Mate.

Where's the lie?

They want you weak, sterile, gay and unarmed. — Brian Tunink (@brian_tunink) September 2, 2025

Correct.

A little history lesson for @Tim_Walz



America formally declared its independence from Great Britain with the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776



Gun control laws, by definition, are unconstitutional https://t.co/7hnw6IWnZD — ...From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) September 3, 2025

Yes, they are.

Tiny tyrants like @Tim_Walz, want you defenseless, desperate, and dependant. https://t.co/SPQl4yGnfw — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 2, 2025

They sure do.

Apparently, little Timmy here thinks being arrested for wrongthink on social media is "freedom".



Stack up or f**k off buddy. https://t.co/aXSRq8LSTh — Fritz (@ArchMonkFritz) September 3, 2025

He believes 'hate speech' and 'disinformation' aren't protected by the First Amendment, so he's fine with the UK arresting comics and normies.

I remember meeting with employees I had in Australia back during Covid, and how grateful they were to finally be given a 30 minute period that they were allowed to go outside their homes after being locked in their homes for months.



The government granted them their 30 minutes… https://t.co/KVek9BBZdK — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) September 3, 2025

FREEDOM!

A real question for the pro gun control crowd.



What will you say when some shooter uses a bolt action at range to murder innocent people? No scary AR15 or other semiautomatic firearm. Just an average deer gun.



What then? https://t.co/MelIc6scuv — C and T designs and Arms (@CandTdesigns22) September 3, 2025

More on this later, but the Democrats are preparing for a push for a nationwide gun ban.

That's what this is all about.

"Just as free" I recall then locking up a teen girl for daring to defend herself from a rapist. If you don't have the right to self defense you are not free at all. https://t.co/1e0OOJDl6J — Matt Wilson (@Falcontch) September 3, 2025

Bingo.

