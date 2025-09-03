Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun Bans (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There it is.

Tim Walz, who swore up and down during the presidential campaign last fall that 'no one was coming for your guns,' just came out in favor of Australia-style gun bans in the United States.

WATCH:

Australia banned guns in 1996. Less than a quarter-century later, they were putting Australians into concentration camps for COVID.

Feel the freedom, Patrick!

In Scotland, you can get arrested for memes or carrying a knife to protect you from the roving gangs of Middle Eastern migrants who harass women (and worse).

It does not.

Check. Mate.

Where's the lie?

Correct.

Yes, they are.

They sure do.

He believes 'hate speech' and 'disinformation' aren't protected by the First Amendment, so he's fine with the UK arresting comics and normies.

FREEDOM!

More on this later, but the Democrats are preparing for a push for a nationwide gun ban.

That's what this is all about.

Bingo.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


Tags:

FIREARMS GUN BAN GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT

