'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun Bans (WATCH)

There it is.
Tim Walz, who swore up and down during the presidential campaign last fall that 'no one was coming for your guns,' just came out in favor of Australia-style gun bans in the United States.
WATCH:
Gov. Tim Walz says America should model Scotland and Australia's gun control laws: 'They are just as free as we are.' (Video source: KSTP) pic.twitter.com/XBoJ0YWk6U— Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) September 2, 2025
Australia banned guns in 1996. Less than a quarter-century later, they were putting Australians into concentration camps for COVID.
Ah, Australia:— Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) September 2, 2025
"You feel like you’re in prison. ... You are so small, they just overpower you. And you’re literally nothing. It’s like ‘you do what we say, or you’re in trouble, we’ll lock you up for longer’."https://t.co/feG4XjDwRn
Feel the freedom, Patrick!
In Scotland, you can get arrested for memes or carrying a knife to protect you from the roving gangs of Middle Eastern migrants who harass women (and worse).
The UK just arrested a comedian for making tranny jokes.— Frank Parker, Jr. ESQ, DDH, PDQ, BLT. (@FParker_77) September 2, 2025
That doesn't sound very free.
It does not.
Obviously not, since they aren't free to buy guns— Luke Jones ن (@slukejones) September 2, 2025
Check. Mate.
September 2, 2025
Where's the lie?
They want you weak, sterile, gay and unarmed.— Brian Tunink (@brian_tunink) September 2, 2025
Correct.
A little history lesson for @Tim_Walz— ...From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) September 3, 2025
America formally declared its independence from Great Britain with the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776
Gun control laws, by definition, are unconstitutional https://t.co/7hnw6IWnZD
Yes, they are.
Tiny tyrants like @Tim_Walz, want you defenseless, desperate, and dependant. https://t.co/SPQl4yGnfw— Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 2, 2025
They sure do.
Apparently, little Timmy here thinks being arrested for wrongthink on social media is "freedom".— Fritz (@ArchMonkFritz) September 3, 2025
Stack up or f**k off buddy. https://t.co/aXSRq8LSTh
He believes 'hate speech' and 'disinformation' aren't protected by the First Amendment, so he's fine with the UK arresting comics and normies.
I remember meeting with employees I had in Australia back during Covid, and how grateful they were to finally be given a 30 minute period that they were allowed to go outside their homes after being locked in their homes for months.— Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) September 3, 2025
The government granted them their 30 minutes… https://t.co/KVek9BBZdK
FREEDOM!
A real question for the pro gun control crowd.— C and T designs and Arms (@CandTdesigns22) September 3, 2025
What will you say when some shooter uses a bolt action at range to murder innocent people? No scary AR15 or other semiautomatic firearm. Just an average deer gun.
What then? https://t.co/MelIc6scuv
More on this later, but the Democrats are preparing for a push for a nationwide gun ban.
That's what this is all about.
"Just as free" I recall then locking up a teen girl for daring to defend herself from a rapist. If you don't have the right to self defense you are not free at all. https://t.co/1e0OOJDl6J— Matt Wilson (@Falcontch) September 3, 2025
Bingo.
