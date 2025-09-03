Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment
U.S. Bombs Cartel Boat: Left's Legal Roadblocks Leave Trump No Choice but Hard...
Prime Minister Kier Starmer Hell-Bent on Protecting Children From Energy Drinks
The Democratic Party Is Coming for Our Guns
CNN 'Analysis': Democrats Sound Alarm Bells About Trump Canceling Elections
Joy Reid Is Having a Normal One As She Rewrites Media History About...
JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical'...
Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch...
Joy Reid and Katie Phang Discuss 'Magical Doctors' Who Helped Trump's Ear Grow...
Former Chicago Police Official Explains Why Dems Fear Trump Stepping In and NAILS...
GET OUT: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wants Socialists Like AOC and Mamdani to LEAVE...
Five Republicans Help Table a GOP-Led Effort to Censure Rep. LaMonica McIver
Backlash?! Actor Jeffrey Wright Responds to Non-Existent Criticism of His Turn As Batman's...
No One Is Above the Law: Trial for ICE-Evading Milwaukee County Judge Hannah...

Kindergarteners in Washington State Being Taught 'Gender Jamboree' Lesson

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

We knew an Executive Order wasn't going to stop this insanity. Back in 2022, we wrote about a transgender teacher who was telling kids in kindergarten through second grade that when a baby is born, the doctor "makes a guess" as to that baby's gender, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. In 2023, Libs of TikTok showed a book display at a Maryland elementary school, including books discussing topics on gender identity, including that doctors "guess" a baby's gender and toddlers can know if they are transgender. Remember back on Twitter 1.0 when you could be suspended for calling these people "groomers"? (David French would scold you as well for using the G-word.)

Fox News is reporting that a kindergarten class in Washington State has as part of its curriculum a "Gender Jamboree" in which the objective was to have children decide their own gender and identify at least three other genders.

The post continues:

… some people are neither."

Holy shlit...Washington is F-ed.

Can we please stop sexualizing five-year-olds?

"Are you sure you're a girl or a boy?"

Trust us, this isn't limited to Washington State. We've been covering this madness for years.

***

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

