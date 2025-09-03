Kindergarteners in Washington State Being Taught 'Gender Jamboree' Lesson

We knew an Executive Order wasn't going to stop this insanity. Back in 2022, we wrote about a transgender teacher who was telling kids in kindergarten through second grade that when a baby is born, the doctor "makes a guess" as to that baby's gender, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. In 2023, Libs of TikTok showed a book display at a Maryland elementary school, including books discussing topics on gender identity, including that doctors "guess" a baby's gender and toddlers can know if they are transgender. Remember back on Twitter 1.0 when you could be suspended for calling these people "groomers"? (David French would scold you as well for using the G-word.)

Fox News is reporting that a kindergarten class in Washington State has as part of its curriculum a "Gender Jamboree" in which the objective was to have children decide their own gender and identify at least three other genders.

🚨 BREAKING: Outrage is erupting because Washington State Kindergarteners are being taught a "Gender Jamboree" lesson, letting them choose their gender and identify at least 3 gender identities. They're told, "some people are boys, girls, some people are both, some people are… pic.twitter.com/oN4zM2WAIT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 3, 2025

Can we please stop sexualizing five-year-olds?

This is one instance where federal agencies need to step in. Child abuse. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) September 3, 2025

It is outrageous. It's evil they're putting this on little children. Let kids be kids. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 3, 2025

Parents should pull their kids from these schools; if they don’t, they shouldn’t be parents. It’s hard to teach this if schools lack students. — Smallville (@JustinO_85) September 3, 2025

Groomers. There is no other word for it. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) September 3, 2025

I’d pull my kid out of that class immediately and sue the district, and the teachers directly too — Justin (@Justin__NC) September 3, 2025

Intentionally trying to confuse kids is abuse. — Doku HL SD (@Doku_HL_SD) September 3, 2025

This needs to stop — Tess S (@TessS90890943) September 3, 2025

Kids should be learning reading and math, not being brainwashed by adults. — The Rising Shadow (@TheRisingShadow) September 3, 2025

Unacceptable. There needs to be some sort of federal intervention on this garbage. It is indoctrination, child grooming and abuse. — TonyV (@BooBotsOriginal) September 3, 2025

This is so wrong. Setting up young kids for gender confusion. — Uberdelenafan (@uberdelenafan) September 3, 2025

"Are you sure you're a girl or a boy?"

Trust us, this isn't limited to Washington State. We've been covering this madness for years.

