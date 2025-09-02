VIP
PM Keir Starmer Slams Police Priorities for Arresting Comedy Writer Over 'Gender-Critical'...
Experts Say ‘Something’s Not Right’ With Trump’s Voice in Scott Jennings Interview
Man Who Went Viral for Towing ICE Vehicle Arrested
Hot Take: 'In the United States, Childhood Pranks Are Punishable by Death'
The Intentional Anti-Gun Ignorance of Jacob Frey
Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforc...
Sick Daze: Tim Walz Upset that Trump is Healthy but Holds Out Hope...
Cory Booker’s Sassy Engagement Photos to a Rosario Dawson Doppelgänger Spark an Internet...
Jarvis Sparks Twitter Chaos with Epic Thread of Cringe-Worthy Tweets
Oh, No You DON'T! Judd Legum Tries to Spin Bloody Chicago Labor Day...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Posts Video of Venezuelan Drug Boat Being Blown Up
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue...
Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement

BUT TRUMP: Reporter Asks JB Pritzker If He’d Let His Friends Ride the Train at Night

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

As Twitchy reported earlier, a very much alive President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce the move of the Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. He also took questions from reporters and announced, "We're going in" to Chicago to tackle crime. 

A reporter asked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker if he'd ask his friends to ride the train after midnight following a Labor Day weekend in which 57 people were shot and seven killed. Pritzker, in his very best "Illinois" T-shirt, immediately pivoted to Trump.

"Look, big cities have crime." That's reassuring to the public. And he's running California Gov. Gavin Newsom's playbook, claiming that Trump is overlooking all of the red states that have higher crime rates, thanks to Democrat-run blue cities.

Shrugging your shoulders and saying, "Big cities have crime," without any follow-up on what you're doing about that crime calls for some follow-up questions.

Let's pay attention to what President Trump is doing. He's cleaning up Washington, D.C. Nobody was shot and killed in 12 days, while Pritzker brushes off 54 shootings and seven homicides.

