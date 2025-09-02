BUT TRUMP: Reporter Asks JB Pritzker If He’d Let His Friends Ride the Train at Night

As Twitchy reported earlier, a very much alive President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce the move of the Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. He also took questions from reporters and announced, "We're going in" to Chicago to tackle crime.

"WE'RE GOING IN!"



President Trump just CONFIRMED that he's moving forward with his plan to secure Chicago. pic.twitter.com/n5o1SKHJi5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

A reporter asked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker if he'd ask his friends to ride the train after midnight following a Labor Day weekend in which 57 people were shot and seven killed. Pritzker, in his very best "Illinois" T-shirt, immediately pivoted to Trump.

Reporter: "This past weekend, 54 shot, 7 dead. Would you ask your friends to ride the train after midnight?"



JB Pritzker: "Look, big cities have crime. There's no doubt about it. But let's just pay attention to what President Trump is doing." pic.twitter.com/zTRJFkBH7c — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 2, 2025

"Look, big cities have crime." That's reassuring to the public. And he's running California Gov. Gavin Newsom's playbook, claiming that Trump is overlooking all of the red states that have higher crime rates, thanks to Democrat-run blue cities.

But but but Trump. It's all they have. — Tactical Dandelions (@TacticalDLions) September 2, 2025

Such a weak deflection. Pritzker might want to elaborate on exactly which red states end up with 54 shot, 7 dead, over a weekend, in order to not come across as sounding incredibly stupid. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) September 2, 2025

That’s a lot of words just to say, “I don’t care.” — Ron Wilson (@SoCalGOPJew) September 2, 2025

This is what they’re banking on

as a candidate. Anyone in Illinois that thinks he has their backs is delusional and ignorant. — Desiree (@dndelisabeth) September 2, 2025

He hates Trump so much that he’s willing to ignore what is happening and let it all burn. — Frank C (@NYSportsfan63) September 2, 2025

Textbook deflection.



Trump proved that crime is a choice, with his work in DC. Yet the Democrats are still pretending like crime is inevitable. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 2, 2025

Shrugging your shoulders and saying, "Big cities have crime," without any follow-up on what you're doing about that crime calls for some follow-up questions.

Deflection and lack of accountability. A disgrace — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) September 2, 2025

Totally normal in his mind 🙄 — E. MiyamQtQ (@hiloboymiyamoto) September 2, 2025

Let's pay attentuon to what the governor is NOT doing. That is, he's NOT DOING ANYTHING to reduce crime. — Bob (@Bob76046) September 2, 2025

Let's pay attention to what President Trump is doing. He's cleaning up Washington, D.C. Nobody was shot and killed in 12 days, while Pritzker brushes off 54 shootings and seven homicides.

