Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male...
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where...
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT...
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats...
Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administ...
Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING...
Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With...
Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’...
No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned...
Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC...
YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting...
Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is...
LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1...

Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'

Brett T. | 3:45 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As straight, white man Harry Sisson announced late last Friday, "TRUMP IS DEAD" was among the trending topics on X, with the president not having made any public appearances for a couple of days.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump was golfing over the Labor Day holiday — or at least his body double was photographed being driven from the golf course in Virginia — and on Tuesday, he got back to business, announcing the relocation of Space Command Headquarters from blue Colorado to deep-red Huntsville, Alabama, also known as Rocket City.

At the press conference, one reporter asked, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" That question naturally brought President Joe Biden into the conversation:

Recommended

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him!"

"We know he wasn't in the greatest of shape..."

Well, to be honest, a lot of us said there was something wrong with him, but the media reassured us that those videos were just "cheap fakes."

Advertisement

Apparently, the death rumors didn't spread on Truth Social like they did on X.

By the way, great news for Huntsville. Those hicks in Alabama are building themselves quite a tech hub in the South.

***

Tags:

ALABAMA DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male Athlete
Amy Curtis
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where Nazis Fled After WWII
Amy Curtis
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT in a Good Way -Watch
Sam J.
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement