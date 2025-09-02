Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'

As straight, white man Harry Sisson announced late last Friday, "TRUMP IS DEAD" was among the trending topics on X, with the president not having made any public appearances for a couple of days.

This is the number 1 trending topic on X tonight… pic.twitter.com/GVbbcUuoZX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 30, 2025

President Donald Trump was golfing over the Labor Day holiday — or at least his body double was photographed being driven from the golf course in Virginia — and on Tuesday, he got back to business, announcing the relocation of Space Command Headquarters from blue Colorado to deep-red Huntsville, Alabama, also known as Rocket City.

NEW—President Trump announces that the Space Command Headquarters will be moving to Alabama! pic.twitter.com/SQmyc4yQoW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

At the press conference, one reporter asked, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" That question naturally brought President Joe Biden into the conversation:

Peter Doocy: “How did you find out that you were dead?” pic.twitter.com/X7OZNqWtCh — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 2, 2025

The post continues:

… And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him!" "We know he wasn't in the greatest of shape..."

Well, to be honest, a lot of us said there was something wrong with him, but the media reassured us that those videos were just "cheap fakes."

PETER DOOCY: "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?"



TRUMP: "I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff... It's fake news... That's why the media has so little credibility." pic.twitter.com/uvbJM40hKV — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2025

Apparently, the death rumors didn't spread on Truth Social like they did on X.

By the way, great news for Huntsville. Those hicks in Alabama are building themselves quite a tech hub in the South.

