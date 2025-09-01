Trump Death Watch: Ron Filipkowski Disappointed Not to See Photos of Trump Golfing

After three days without a public appearance, reports of President Donald Trump's death trended on X over the weekend. As we reported, The Lincoln Project doesn't think that his heart will hold out through his term.

This is the number 1 trending topic on X tonight… pic.twitter.com/GVbbcUuoZX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 30, 2025

Trump had no scheduled events for the long Labor Day holiday weekend, and on Sunday, he returned to the White House from his golf course in Virginia.

Trump at his Virginia golf club with MAGA radio host John Fredericks pic.twitter.com/4VDG9lFRLk — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 1, 2025

Don't let that photo fool you … leftist influencers have Trump on deathwatch.

I’m sorry but the picture with Fredrickson was not taken yesterday. Besides, wasn’t he wearing a red hat yesterday allegedly? pic.twitter.com/PxjmCV6CA8 — Lynnez 🌊♥️🇺🇸 Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) September 1, 2025

uh, I thought the obsession was with his ankles -- kinda like a risque 20's flapper. — Russell Smith (@hoochiepapa) September 1, 2025

Ron Filipkowski, for one, wanted to know why we didn't see any photos of Trump "golfing."

So the photos we get of the “golf outing” today is a pale and feeble looking one of him getting to a car at the WH and this one of him returning. Nothing from the course. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) Aug 30, 2025

Here's the photo Filipkowski linked to his post, along with some speculation that it's been altered:

His large hand appears to be on the other side of the window as the rest of him. His hand is also too sharp of contrast compared the surroundings and the skin tone on his face has more red tint than his hand. Its totally different lighting. His hand also only has one knuckle? And… pic.twitter.com/l54hPK6AJV — Heathmon ☯ (@heathmon) September 1, 2025

The post continues:

the bruise on his hand is suddenly gone??? The phone screen looks blank and fake as shit too. The brightness of his shirt is inconstant with the brightness of the collar and his face. Aren't the windows tinted yet his hand looks so frickin bright? This is hilarious!!!

Body double. The guy is likely at Walter Reed in guarded care. — 👁️ Eye of Bass 🎸 (@eyeofbass) September 1, 2025

This is the quality of Filipkowski's followers.

Imagine you doing this after sleeping through the Biden presidency. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) September 1, 2025

Reaching .... Reaching...... reaching..... ah man! No matter how hard you reach, you'll never get there. — TxLeadSlinginMama 🇺🇸 (@saltnsasstx2fla) September 1, 2025

Biden fought with a beach chair and lost and you're worried about a guy who is working when most of us are sleeping. You're a hack and completely nuts. — Original Settler (@MAPatriot1630) September 1, 2025

There is really something wrong with yall…seek help… — Krissy Mack (@KrissyMackShow) September 1, 2025

As if you actually give a fuck.

👇 pic.twitter.com/9ShIw1f6uv — santod (@SantodMods) September 1, 2025

He must be dead Ron



Why don’t you just throw a party and stop grifting for clicks — Guy Guyitch (@indelibleindigo) September 1, 2025

@JoJoFromJerz also has Trump on deathwatch:

He’s not traveling to NJ like they had announced.

Not even to Florida.

Sure does seem like someone is staying awfully close to Walter Reed, doesn’t it? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 1, 2025

Better than staying close to Arlington National Cemetery… like your guy. 🤔



Nothing wrong with taking a holiday break… so long as it isn’t for half the year. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3srCpIFbs9 — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) September 1, 2025

I’m sure you’re praying hard that bad things happen.



Gross. — The Brad Beringer Project (@BradBeringer) September 1, 2025

We doubt she prays.

Ah, the paid conspiracy theorist Jo Jo from Jerz. How much does the Democrat party pay you? — Tonka (@JoshuaTonka56) September 1, 2025

What’s up with you dorks and conspiracy theories? — SoCals Least Wanted (@VCleastWanted) September 1, 2025

First, he golfs too often, and now he's sending a body double to golf for him because he's in Walter Reed on his deathbed. Sorry, losers, you're stuck with him for another three and a half years.

And we're the conspiracy theorists.

***

Update:

Found another:

1/13



More proof of a Trump health cover-up:



-Trump leaves WH again this morning, mouth agape.

-Not allowed to speak with reporters.



Then it gets weirder...



Like full-on AI gaslighting kinda weird...! pic.twitter.com/uIwT4GJeAZ — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

2/13



He once again "goes golfing" at his club.



And, reporters are confined to the tennis court area. Not allowed to speak to Trump, and not allowed to seem him golfing, which they normally can. — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

3/13



His team posts this picture with close friend and radio host John Fredericks.



After days of outdated pictures, we finally get something that seems current - but something is off. pic.twitter.com/fXwNDEqLrv — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

4/13



Other than the weird staging, we notice that Trump's eyes are barely open, especially his right eye.



This would be consistent with someone recovering from a minor stroke or larger TIA who is recovering physically but not fully well yet. pic.twitter.com/jxJoewP973 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

We're not going to share all 13 of this guy's posts, but check out the effort:

8/13



When we make the change, the app squishes the face to expand the smile.



-Crows feet intensify

-Lips furl in

-Smile lines pull back

-Eyes become more closed

-Smile feels more intense/forced/unnatural pic.twitter.com/DDKtIz4KuB — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 1, 2025

And journalists like CNN's Jake Tapper just missed the story of Biden's cognitive and physical decline.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

