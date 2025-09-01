Trump Death Watch: Ron Filipkowski Disappointed Not to See Photos of Trump Golfing

They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her...
Brett T. | 6:10 PM on September 01, 2025
Twitter

After three days without a public appearance, reports of President Donald Trump's death trended on X over the weekend. As we reported, The Lincoln Project doesn't think that his heart will hold out through his term.

Trump had no scheduled events for the long Labor Day holiday weekend, and on Sunday, he returned to the White House from his golf course in Virginia.

Don't let that photo fool you … leftist influencers have Trump on deathwatch. 

Ron Filipkowski, for one, wanted to know why we didn't see any photos of Trump "golfing."

Here's the photo Filipkowski linked to his post, along with some speculation that it's been altered:

They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
The post continues:

the bruise on his hand is suddenly gone??? The phone screen looks blank and fake as shit too. The brightness of his shirt is inconstant with the brightness of the collar and his face. Aren't the windows tinted yet his hand looks so frickin bright? This is hilarious!!!

This is the quality of Filipkowski's followers.

@JoJoFromJerz also has Trump on deathwatch:

We doubt she prays.

First, he golfs too often, and now he's sending a body double to golf for him because he's in Walter Reed on his deathbed. Sorry, losers, you're stuck with him for another three and a half years.

And we're the conspiracy theorists.

***

Update:

Found another:

We're not going to share all 13 of this guy's posts, but check out the effort:

And journalists like CNN's Jake Tapper just missed the story of Biden's cognitive and physical decline.

***

DONALD TRUMP

