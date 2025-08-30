Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His Term

As Twitchy reported earlier, a CNN panelist said that President Donald Trump's "massive mental decline" should be the top story in the country. As we noted, Democrats can't stick with their story: does Trump have dementia, or some form of heart disease? As we reported back in July, one liberal influencer was asking CNN's Jake Tapper where he was, posting zoomed-in photos of Trump's ankles at the World Cup. X medical specialists immediately diagnosed Trump with bilateral edema in his legs, a classic sign of heart failure.

As we noted before, rumors of Trump's death, after not being seen for three days, had TRUMP IS DEAD trending on X.

This is the number 1 trending topic on X tonight… pic.twitter.com/GVbbcUuoZX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 30, 2025

Last we knew, Trump was enjoying a long Labor Day weekend golfing.

The Lincoln Project seems to be going with the very clear diagnosis of heart failure, as they doubt Trump's heart will last through his second term.

It’s obvious at this point that Trump has no intention of leaving office at the end of this term. Fortunately, it seems his heart won’t make it that far anyway. JD is warming up his arm. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 30, 2025

We forgot to mention … if his heart does hold up, he's not leaving office in 2028. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seems to be running a 2028 campaign against Trump, declared this week that there would be no 2028 election. He's "absolutely convinced" of this. The Lincoln Project appears to be as well.

Evidence: We totally made it up. — Tim Hulsey (@hulsey_ryan) August 30, 2025

Your utter disappointment fuels me.

As does your wishcasting for President Vance pic.twitter.com/VflpYZ23Nn — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 30, 2025

The saddest part of these prognostications is your retarded followers will forget you made such claims when he leaves office at the end of his term. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) August 30, 2025

@grok is this true? Is it “obvious” that Donald Trump will never leave office?



Do you think it’s possible the people who believe this have a mental disorder? — Blue State Rebel (@FarleyForQueen) August 30, 2025

Sane shit the pedo news company said at the end of his first term. — Kelly M Peterson (@Kelly7018) August 30, 2025

If we recall correctly, the military was going to have to drag him forcefully out of the Oval Office.

How so? Explain how it is OBVIOUS. — Kurt Cappelli (@CappelliKurt) August 30, 2025

That's what you guys said LAST time, right? That Trump would not leave office?

And then he DID leave office, right?

I don't know about you guys. — NoMonkeyBusiness (@NoMonkeyBusine4) August 30, 2025

You said that his last term. Your lies fall like ashes. — 👉TEAM FREEDOM👈 (@Necromancer54) August 30, 2025

Being a ghost chasing liberal must be so tiring. I almost feel bad for you doinkers. — Guido (@OpenUrEyesHank) August 30, 2025

But they're being super-serious this time. There's no way Trump is leaving office in 2028 if he even manages to live that long.

Why liberals are so anxious for a President JD Vance, we don't know. Just be patient; it'll happen.

***

