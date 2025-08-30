Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His Term

VIP
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 30, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, a CNN panelist said that President Donald Trump's "massive mental decline" should be the top story in the country. As we noted, Democrats can't stick with their story: does Trump have dementia, or some form of heart disease? As we reported back in July, one liberal influencer was asking CNN's Jake Tapper where he was, posting zoomed-in photos of Trump's ankles at the World Cup. X medical specialists immediately diagnosed Trump with bilateral edema in his legs, a classic sign of heart failure.

As we noted before, rumors of Trump's death, after not being seen for three days, had TRUMP IS DEAD trending on X.

Last we knew, Trump was enjoying a long Labor Day weekend golfing.

The Lincoln Project seems to be going with the very clear diagnosis of heart failure, as they doubt Trump's heart will last through his second term.

We forgot to mention … if his heart does hold up, he's not leaving office in 2028. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seems to be running a 2028 campaign against Trump, declared this week that there would be no 2028 election. He's "absolutely convinced" of this. The Lincoln Project appears to be as well.

If we recall correctly, the military was going to have to drag him forcefully out of the Oval Office.

But they're being super-serious this time. There's no way Trump is leaving office in 2028 if he even manages to live that long.

Why liberals are so anxious for a President JD Vance, we don't know. Just be patient; it'll happen.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

