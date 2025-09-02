Man Who Went Viral for Towing ICE Vehicle Arrested

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, tow truck drivers are now apparently targeting ICE vehicles and towing them to impede ICE operations. "Even if he is making this up, someone — somewhere — will try this and it'll end badly for them while this guy gets views on TikTok," wrote our own Amy Curtis.

As it turns out, a man who went viral on TikTok for towing away an ICE vehicle during an operation has been arrested, after being tracked down by DHS on TikTok.

🚨 BREAKING: The man who went viral for TOWING AWAY an ICE vehicle while they were making an arrest in Los Angeles has now been ARRESTED himself



FAFO, loser.



Bobby Nunez, who was PlSSED about his perp walk being filmed, now faces TEN YEARS in prison



Nunez was tracked down by… pic.twitter.com/Q7OnbfqF1P — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2025

"Nunez was tracked down by DHS via TlkTok."

Hope the 15 minutes of TlkTok clout was worth the decade in a roach-infested prison cell! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2025

Good! We need a lot more of these arrests!! — Thomas_Paine_6771 (@ThomasPain_6771) September 2, 2025

That was a very satisfying peep walk. More of these. — Just an ordinary guy (@BTC_Minarchist) September 2, 2025

Accountability is all it takes and it stops. They not used to that.



Of course we have to clean out the crooked Judges, CA’s, and DA’s — Crimeguy1812 (@EAMckinstry) September 2, 2025

Video courage takes another one out. Hope he's actually prosecuted and not just let free like many of them. — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) September 2, 2025

Do the crime on video, get perp walked on video 🤣🤣🤣 — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) September 2, 2025

Good. No one is above the law.



This nonsense won't stop until people are punished and this administration is carrying that out. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) September 2, 2025

I mean what did he think was going to happen when he stole a federal agents vehicle? — ₿itcoin Cam (@btctmac) September 2, 2025

Will he be released like all the others? He better not be. — Elaine (@ElaineinNH) September 2, 2025

He was arrested, but now what? Will he be released on cash-free bail?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

