Man Who Went Viral for Towing ICE Vehicle Arrested

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 02, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, tow truck drivers are now apparently targeting ICE vehicles and towing them to impede ICE operations. "Even if he is making this up, someone — somewhere — will try this and it'll end badly for them while this guy gets views on TikTok," wrote our own Amy Curtis.

As it turns out, a man who went viral on TikTok for towing away an ICE vehicle during an operation has been arrested, after being tracked down by DHS on TikTok.

"Nunez was tracked down by DHS via TlkTok."

Brett T.
He was arrested, but now what? Will he be released on cash-free bail?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Brett T.
