Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get Away With Impeding Federal LEOs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 30, 2025
Twitter

Some Leftists really believe they are above the law, don't they?

Tow truck drivers are now apparently targeting ICE vehicles and towing them to impede ICE operations.

WATCH:

The next media sob story will be the poor tow truck driver charged with felonies for doing this.

And we won't care.

They're so brave until the handcuffs come out.

This stops the second people start seeing serious prison time.

Confiscate the tow trucks.

Brett T.
Oh, they understand it. They're pretending to be brave resisters.

Let them find out the hard way.

Even if he is making this up, someone -- somewhere -- will try this and it'll end badly for them while this guy gets views on TikTok.

At a minimum.

