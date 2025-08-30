Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get Away With Impeding Federal LEOs

Some Leftists really believe they are above the law, don't they?

Tow truck drivers are now apparently targeting ICE vehicles and towing them to impede ICE operations.

WATCH:

Tow truck drivers are apparently targeting ICE vehicles during ICE operations



Impeding ICE is a crime.



Charge anyone caught doing this.



cc @ICEgov

pic.twitter.com/UHQoKzg6C2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2025

The next media sob story will be the poor tow truck driver charged with felonies for doing this.

And we won't care.

They think this is funny until they find out. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

They're so brave until the handcuffs come out.

Put them in jail. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2025

This stops the second people start seeing serious prison time.

Put wheel locks on the tow trucks — Pedro (@iu77bu81) August 29, 2025

Confiscate the tow trucks.

They don't illegally park when they are on the clock working. They can park anyway they need to during an active arrest. Is it that hard for these irrelevant idiots to understand that? — Karla (@Sur5r_1) August 29, 2025

Oh, they understand it. They're pretending to be brave resisters.

Interfering or seizing federal law enforcement vehicles and doing so with premeditation will have you doing federal time. https://t.co/P83iW7tBVN — ATL (@rocknrolldr74) August 29, 2025

Let them find out the hard way.

Yea I think this dude is making up s**t, like so many leftists do on Tiktoc. IF true arrest, fine & prison! https://t.co/4mkGFLXJke — Bailey Spells (@BSpells45) August 30, 2025

Even if he is making this up, someone -- somewhere -- will try this and it'll end badly for them while this guy gets views on TikTok.

Go ahead. You'll permanently lose your towing license and tow truck https://t.co/Qw991Olkgs — Professor Skint Rippler (@RintSkippler) August 30, 2025

At a minimum.

