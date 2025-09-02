Experts Say ‘Something’s Not Right’ With Trump’s Voice in Scott Jennings Interview

As we reported, "TRUMP IS DEAD" was trending on X over the weekend after two whole days without a public appearance. As we reported, liberals, including Ron Filipkowski, were doing a Zapruder-style analysis of a photo of President Donald Trump in the back of a car returning to the White House after golfing at his course in Virginia. Some claimed it was a body double, and he was in Walter Reed. Some said the photo looked altered or AI-generated.

Besides holding a press conference about moving Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, as our own Amy Curtis reported Tuesday afternoon, Trump is alive and well and appeared on Scott Jennings' radio show. Sharp-eared listeners said that something was off about Trump's voice.

Reuters White House correspondent Nandita Bose thought that Trump's voice sounded "rough."

President Trump’s voice sounds rough on the @ScottJenningsKY show today — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) September 2, 2025

Trump sounded absolutely normal



Is this journo brain poisoned like the libs who think Trump is secretly hospitalized? https://t.co/eqWbMfXM3r — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2025

Its a stutter. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) September 2, 2025

The walls are closing in — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 2, 2025

He's just fine. Cope. — I'm that suburban mom Trump voter (@GinaBritton14) September 2, 2025

It would appear that brain worms have penetrated your auditory cortex. Seek immediate help for your TDS before it’s too late. — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) September 2, 2025

Bose wasn't alone in thinking there was something up with Trump's voice. Here's Republicans Against Trump:

Trump’s voice in his interview with Scott Jennings this morning … something’s not right.

pic.twitter.com/YWfBp74qtD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2025

You people are morons — Bobby Diesel (@RealSaltySlim) September 2, 2025

He is literally speaking right now. Perfectly fine. You guys are pathetic 😆😆 — Aceofhearts (@everytime_11) September 2, 2025

Oh boy, The obsession with you liberals.



His voice, his hand, his big toe, his golf swing. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) September 2, 2025

As our own Amy Curtis reported on Monday, Adam Cochran — who is, by his own admission, not a medical expert — posted a 31-post thread showing the growing evidence that the White House is covering up the fact that Trump has been dealing with TIA strokes. Cochran was back for the Republicans Against Trump post:

It backs the stroke hypothesis. https://t.co/qjwpenPE8q — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 2, 2025

No, it doesn't.

Sorry, he’s alive and well. You people are vile. — Georgie (@Georgie67606089) September 2, 2025

***

