Experts Say ‘Something’s Not Right’ With Trump’s Voice in Scott Jennings Interview

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 02, 2025
imgflip

As we reported, "TRUMP IS DEAD" was trending on X over the weekend after two whole days without a public appearance. As we reported, liberals, including Ron Filipkowski, were doing a Zapruder-style analysis of a photo of President Donald Trump in the back of a car returning to the White House after golfing at his course in Virginia. Some claimed it was a body double, and he was in Walter Reed. Some said the photo looked altered or AI-generated.

Besides holding a press conference about moving Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, as our own Amy Curtis reported Tuesday afternoon, Trump is alive and well and appeared on Scott Jennings' radio show. Sharp-eared listeners said that something was off about Trump's voice.

Reuters White House correspondent Nandita Bose thought that Trump's voice sounded "rough."

Bose wasn't alone in thinking there was something up with Trump's voice. Here's Republicans Against Trump:

As our own Amy Curtis reported on Monday, Adam Cochran — who is, by his own admission, not a medical expert — posted a 31-post thread showing the growing evidence that the White House is covering up the fact that Trump has been dealing with TIA strokes. Cochran was back for the Republicans Against Trump post:

No, it doesn't.

***

