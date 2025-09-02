Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With Scott Jennings

Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Contrary to the Left's rumors (wish?) that President Trump passed away or is in ill health, he's been keeping busy following Labor Day weekend.

He joined Scott Jennings for a discussion today, too.

Give it a listen:

A court recently ruled against President Trump and his tariffs.

Heh.

We assure you he is.

How cool is it to talk to the President?

Very insightful.

It's all they've got.

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
There's more, too, as Jennings and President Trump talked about Putin and Russia, too:

Getting a deal on Ukraine would be huge, of course.

A noble goal.

The war has gone on for long enough.

We're sure there's much more, so give Jennings a listen.

