Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With Scott Jennings

Contrary to the Left's rumors (wish?) that President Trump passed away or is in ill health, he's been keeping busy following Labor Day weekend.

He joined Scott Jennings for a discussion today, too.

Advertisement

Give it a listen:

🚨🚨 Just got off the phone with PRESIDENT TRUMP.



We covered several topics but top of his mind this morning: THE TARIFF RULING. Here’s a clip … and you can hear more today on THE SCOTT JENNINGS RADIO SHOW 2-3PM eastern on SALEM and streaming on X pic.twitter.com/7qQwINFwO7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

A court recently ruled against President Trump and his tariffs.

But but but I’ve been reliably informed by lefties that Trump isn’t alive anymore how is this possible — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 2, 2025

Heh.

We assure you he is.

Awesome Scott!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸I knew it would be a big deal. You mentioned on your radio show last week that something big was coming. You never cease to amaze us. — Teresa B (@bey779) September 2, 2025

How cool is it to talk to the President?

Listen to this and think of all the debacles we’ve gotten ourselves into over the years. Very insightful. https://t.co/9QKYTkAxl0 — General Spalding (@robert_spalding) September 2, 2025

Very insightful.

I guess he didn’t have a stroke. The left will always try to push conspiracy theories. https://t.co/u4gycxqIGQ — Buranday (@RazorRuckus) September 2, 2025

It's all they've got.

Thanks for the teaser, glad it's positive! — JustAnotherTony 🚷🐍 (@ClayMich01) September 2, 2025

There's more, too, as Jennings and President Trump talked about Putin and Russia, too:

🚨🚨TRUMP tells me he is “disappointed” in PUTIN and that he will be “doing something to help people live.”



Watch the full interview on THE SCOTT JENNINGS RADIO SHOW at 2-3PM eastern on SALEM and streaming right here on X 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BTtLJzq9ox — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

Getting a deal on Ukraine would be huge, of course.

He's been very clear.

He wants the killing to stop. — CycloneOz (@cyclone_oz) September 2, 2025

A noble goal.

Trump has expressed disappointment with Putin in other contexts, such as in a July 2025 BBC interview, where he discussed his frustration over the lack of a Ukraine ceasefire and distrust in Putin’s actions. https://t.co/SM8qoRdmHP — Karina (@Jenine66350177) September 2, 2025

The war has gone on for long enough.

We're sure there's much more, so give Jennings a listen.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.



