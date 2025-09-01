Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 01, 2025
Twitter

We knew during her first week in Congress Rep. Rashida Tlaib's raison d'être as well as the fact that she had a potty mouth when she yelled about President Donald Trump, "We're gonna impeach the motherf**ker!" She repeated that in 2019 at the Netroots National conference in Philadelphia, adding, "don't worry."

Tlaib (D-Palestine) kept things classy this weekend at the People's Conference in Palestine, where she had bad news for all of the "genocide enablers" out there.

The post continues:

She then celebrated the expansion of the cause: “They are just growing and growing. We are bringing siblings from other movements with us.” That a sitting U.S. lawmaker is not just attending but cheering on a conference platforming terrorists, extremists, and open calls for revolt shows how deeply mainstream politics has been pulled into this radical space.

Platforming terrorists? Yes, they even played a recorded message from prison from convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal, who said that his prison sentence was like being a Palestinian "political prisoner."

Tlaib is an embarrassment. As we reported on Saturday, at the conference, Gaza Soup Kitchen’s Hani Almadhoun proclaimed, "We need 10 more Rashidas.” No, we need to deport her for supporting a designated terrorist organization

.

She should lose reelection since she's done more to support the people of Gaza than her own constituents.

We have lots of video from the People's Conference on Palestine, but we couldn't find any mention of the hostages or any suggestion that Hamas release them and surrender.

We searched her timeline for the word hostage, also, and we only got four hits … each one complaining that the Republicans were holding America hostage.

As if they weren't bad enough, she's a bad influence on The Squad as well.

She needs to go bang a pot with a spoon somewhere until she passes out.

***

