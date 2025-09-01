Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine

We knew during her first week in Congress Rep. Rashida Tlaib's raison d'être as well as the fact that she had a potty mouth when she yelled about President Donald Trump, "We're gonna impeach the motherf**ker!" She repeated that in 2019 at the Netroots National conference in Philadelphia, adding, "don't worry."

Advertisement

Tlaib (D-Palestine) kept things classy this weekend at the People's Conference in Palestine, where she had bad news for all of the "genocide enablers" out there.

🚨 Rep. Rashida Tlaib at the People’s Conference for Palestine



At one of the most radical conferences in America, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took the stage and lashed out at critics.



“Every genocide enabler, look at this room motherfuckers — we ain’t going anywhere.”



She then… pic.twitter.com/LMqSpTTuzZ — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 31, 2025

The post continues:

She then celebrated the expansion of the cause: “They are just growing and growing. We are bringing siblings from other movements with us.” That a sitting U.S. lawmaker is not just attending but cheering on a conference platforming terrorists, extremists, and open calls for revolt shows how deeply mainstream politics has been pulled into this radical space.

Platforming terrorists? Yes, they even played a recorded message from prison from convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal, who said that his prison sentence was like being a Palestinian "political prisoner."

Tlaib is an embarrassment. As we reported on Saturday, at the conference, Gaza Soup Kitchen’s Hani Almadhoun proclaimed, "We need 10 more Rashidas.” No, we need to deport her for supporting a designated terrorist organization

The voice of the Democratic party — garnie (@garnie) August 31, 2025





.

This is not her first appearance at this conference either. She is a lot more dangerous than people think. — Liana Golberg 🎗️ (@LianaGolberg) September 1, 2025

DEPORT THEM ALL and when that's done DEPORT THE REST! — Paul Radlund (@PRadlund) September 1, 2025

Why is an elected member of congress inciting violence? — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) August 31, 2025

She should be expelled from Congress ! — Angel Mom (@BellaBowenskia) September 1, 2025

She should lose reelection since she's done more to support the people of Gaza than her own constituents.

She is a villain, a disgusting witch.



Pray that Trump goes after her. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) September 1, 2025

It’s disgusting to realize that the majority of the people in her district have similar feelings of hate towards the U.S. and Israel. — Yung Murray (@mjkampf) August 31, 2025

We have lots of video from the People's Conference on Palestine, but we couldn't find any mention of the hostages or any suggestion that Hamas release them and surrender.

In all her years in this platform “fighting for Palestinians”, she hasn’t tweeted the word Hamas once. — Joo🎗️ (@JoosyJew) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

We searched her timeline for the word hostage, also, and we only got four hits … each one complaining that the Republicans were holding America hostage.

I think she made a fill in appearance because one of the speakers could not make it. pic.twitter.com/2IkQ1CRqDC — AK74StL🇺🇸🇮🇱🤘🏻 (@AK74StL) August 31, 2025

As if they weren't bad enough, she's a bad influence on The Squad as well.

@RashidaTlaib needs to replace the (D) after her name with (H) for Hamas. — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) September 1, 2025

She needs to go bang a pot with a spoon somewhere until she passes out.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.