Sen. Tina Smith Dares RFK Jr. to Go to Annunciation School and Say Guns Don't Kill Kids

Brett T. | 8:10 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

We've written about Sen. Tina Smith before; she's the one who appropriately brought an "emotional support loon" to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

As we showed you on Thursday, a post from July was getting a lot of traction. It was a photo of rifles, handguns, shotgun shells, and prescription medication bottles scattered atop a trans pride flag, with the caption, "Death before detransition."

Note that the person took the time to white out their name on the prescription bottles. What were they prescriptions for, we wonder.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a video of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., telling Fox News that his department would be launching studies into the potential of SSRIs and other psychiatric drugs to see if they could lead to violent behavior.

It sounds like a good idea to us, along with studying the effect of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, but Smith was disgusted.

Guess what? You're not going to make 400 million guns disappear with legislation. Perhaps pursue other avenues.

If there are more guns than people in the United States, theoretically, we should all be dead by now, right?

GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH TINA SMITH

