Sen. Tina Smith Dares RFK Jr. to Go to Annunciation School and Say Guns Don't Kill Kids

We've written about Sen. Tina Smith before; she's the one who appropriately brought an "emotional support loon" to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

Advertisement

As we showed you on Thursday, a post from July was getting a lot of traction. It was a photo of rifles, handguns, shotgun shells, and prescription medication bottles scattered atop a trans pride flag, with the caption, "Death before detransition."

Note that the person took the time to white out their name on the prescription bottles. What were they prescriptions for, we wonder.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a video of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., telling Fox News that his department would be launching studies into the potential of SSRIs and other psychiatric drugs to see if they could lead to violent behavior.

RFK Jr on the mass shooting in Minnesota: "We're launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence." pic.twitter.com/e2HSIMuUwy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2025

It sounds like a good idea to us, along with studying the effect of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, but Smith was disgusted.

I dare you to go to Annunciation School and tell our grieving community, in effect, guns don’t kill kids, antidepressants do.



Just shut up. Stop peddling bullshit. You should be fired. https://t.co/DC0uTWkQlb — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 28, 2025

There are 400 million guns in this country. More guns than people.



In America, we are ten times more likely to be shot in a school or playground than any other developed nation. — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 28, 2025

Guess what? You're not going to make 400 million guns disappear with legislation. Perhaps pursue other avenues.

It’s a mental health crisis, Tina.



Read this individual’s manifesto—banning guns won’t stop the violence.



Addressing the root causes will.



Respectfully, stop peddling your own bullshit. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 28, 2025

Guns dont kill people



Trans terrorists on SSRIs do — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 28, 2025

The rate of gun ownership has not increased over the last 30 years. So the whole “more guns means more shootings,” is completely false. On the other hand, mental health decline has correlated more closely with shootings. — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) August 28, 2025

Antidepressants seem to have been the least of what the lad was taking. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 30, 2025

it might have been the estrogen pills pic.twitter.com/nDoUFYee3v — m (@bamboo_master_m) August 28, 2025

Advertisement

You might want to look at the correlation. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) August 28, 2025

You might want to look at the correlation. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) August 28, 2025

If there are more guns than people in the United States, theoretically, we should all be dead by now, right?

Your state has been at the heart of horribly violent tragedies multiple times this year.



It is you who should shut up and stop peddling bullshit.



It is you who should be fired. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 28, 2025

Guns don’t kill kids. Mentally ill degenerates do — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2025

I dare you to go tell them it wasn't mental illness you waste of space. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 28, 2025

***