Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You Safe

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Anderson

"Gun culture" — the minute you hear someone say those words, you know they're anti-gun. Gun culture never refers to all of those gangbangers in Chicago shooting each other every weekend, though; it's pretty much reserved for those crazy right-wing militia types. You know … white men who enjoy shooting and own more than one gun — maybe several. They don't shoot people, although they enjoy a day at the gun range, hurting nobody.

Professor Alan Levinovitz, who says in his bio that his specialties are religion, science, and Dao (parody account, maybe?) says he was walking around his block and found bullets just lying around in the street. 

Nice find! However, we thought the proposed Community Note was pretty entertaining as well:

These rounds do not display any sign of patina or corrosion from being "scattered" throughout the street.  Also, they are all the same caliber and batch of ammunition, 9mm Sellier and Bellot FMJ. These are new rounds straight out of a box, being used to mislead readers.

Is there something wrong with feeling safe? If someone invades your home, you'd feel a lot safer if you had some of these "empowering charms" in the chamber.

He insists to the nonbelievers that the story is true, he and his wife were just out walking to get coffee, and she stopped and said, "Is that a bullet?" As he explains, it would have been a better and cheaper lie to say "Someone just shot at me" or "Someone pulled a gun on me."?

Or you can go on CNN and claim that a semi-automatic rifle fires "dozens of bullets" with each trigger pull.

That's a deep cut; we hope you've been reading us long enough to get it.

Oh, sorry, we forgot to mention that he plugged his 2018 article from HuffPost, called "Gun Culture And Wellness Culture Come From The Same Place."

But does he have a point about guns being nothing more than "empowering charms?"

