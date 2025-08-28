Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You Safe

"Gun culture" — the minute you hear someone say those words, you know they're anti-gun. Gun culture never refers to all of those gangbangers in Chicago shooting each other every weekend, though; it's pretty much reserved for those crazy right-wing militia types. You know … white men who enjoy shooting and own more than one gun — maybe several. They don't shoot people, although they enjoy a day at the gun range, hurting nobody.

Professor Alan Levinovitz, who says in his bio that his specialties are religion, science, and Dao (parody account, maybe?) says he was walking around his block and found bullets just lying around in the street.

Walking down my block and found bullets scattered on the street.



Gun culture in America is ridiculous. For most gun owners, guns serve the same purpose as New Age crystals or nutritional supplements: Empowering charms to make you feel safe.



But unlike crystals, they kill. pic.twitter.com/sfqeKFMtBi — Alan Levinovitz (@AlanLevinovitz) August 28, 2025

Nice find! However, we thought the proposed Community Note was pretty entertaining as well:

These rounds do not display any sign of patina or corrosion from being "scattered" throughout the street. Also, they are all the same caliber and batch of ammunition, 9mm Sellier and Bellot FMJ. These are new rounds straight out of a box, being used to mislead readers.

Is there something wrong with feeling safe? If someone invades your home, you'd feel a lot safer if you had some of these "empowering charms" in the chamber.

Dude gets visited by the Ammo Fairy who sprinkles free brand new straight from the box ammo across his path and all he can do is complain about it https://t.co/b8SAXpCJPL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 28, 2025

Gonna call bullshit on this.



At bullet prices these days nobody would leave bullets behind. To me it seems like you got a few bullets rolled them on the ground and took a picture. — T. Duffles (@TDuffles) August 28, 2025

Lookin fresh out the box my guy



Sure, i dont see an agenda here...



"Why would I lie, on the internet of all places!"



Uh huh 😏 pic.twitter.com/qMWh6syV2o — Laffs Dynamics (@Laffs_Dynamics) August 28, 2025

😂 buddy, can you please point me in the direction of the random streets where people just leave brand new fresh out of the box 9mm rounds to pick up for free? — Right Wing Nevada (@GoonBoolder) August 28, 2025

Please post the location of your block, I’m a little short of 9mm right now and I’m not above foraging for it. — Flying Monkey 🐒 (@CTFlyMonkey) August 28, 2025

He insists to the nonbelievers that the story is true, he and his wife were just out walking to get coffee, and she stopped and said, "Is that a bullet?" As he explains, it would have been a better and cheaper lie to say "Someone just shot at me" or "Someone pulled a gun on me."?

You forgot to mention that the ammo shouted “this is maga country!” as you picked it up. — Chertok (@coolerkdawg) August 28, 2025

Those are fresh out of the box; no oxidation or patina whatsoever. If they'd been outside for more than a day, they wouldn't look like this.

🤡 — Jake Helgenberger (@dental_ninja) August 28, 2025

The Catch-22 of the gun control debate is that you have to familiarize yourself with guns to create a convincing lie about them, but then you see them for what they are and lose the desire. If you are telling the truth, tell me the street name so I can get some free ammo too. — Matt (@manicblase) August 28, 2025

Or you can go on CNN and claim that a semi-automatic rifle fires "dozens of bullets" with each trigger pull.

“I think these are ear plugs. Can anyone confirm?” pic.twitter.com/OGr0Lf4iAU — Seth (@seth_ingram) August 28, 2025

That's a deep cut; we hope you've been reading us long enough to get it.

I want to walk those magical free bullet streets. The best I can usually find in any major city are used needles and piles of shit. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 28, 2025

Did you scatter the bullets to find on your street so you could post your past articles about this without making a larger grand claim that would have people calling you out for not filing a police report? — Plastic Guy (@Secre7Skw3rl) August 28, 2025

Oh, sorry, we forgot to mention that he plugged his 2018 article from HuffPost, called "Gun Culture And Wellness Culture Come From The Same Place."

But does he have a point about guns being nothing more than "empowering charms?"

But, unlike crystals, they can save your life or the lives of those around you. — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) August 28, 2025

