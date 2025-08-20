Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of...
Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House...
VIP
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...
It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive...
VIP
Amid the Democratic Party's Collapse Is an Opportunity for the GOP
CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was...
The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because...

National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees

Brett T. | 10:40 PM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Despite the "No Kings" protests, the Grand Military Parade for the U.S. Army's 250th birthday went off without a hitch in June. This editor remembers writing about not just the protesters but the people who came to Washington, D.C., specifically for the parade. Soldiers interacted with the public on the National Mall, letting them hold (unloaded) military hardware. Liberals are certainly angry that it served as a good recruitment tool as well for young people.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer seemed triggered at the sight of Humvees outside Union Station. As a companion piece to that post, here are some teens in D.C. who aren't so frightened at the sight of the National Guard or Humvees.

It's very possible!

Maybe if they let Blitzer sit in a Humvee he wouldn't live in fear of law and order so much.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

No, they're just the strongmen of a fascist dictator, right, Dems? The Democrats loved the National Guard when they protected President Joe Biden's inauguration, but can't stand the sight of them in the nation's capital now under President Trump.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Brett T.
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas Female Rep In Capitol Restroom
Warren Squire
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Brett T.
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
RickRobinson
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement