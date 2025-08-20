National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees

Despite the "No Kings" protests, the Grand Military Parade for the U.S. Army's 250th birthday went off without a hitch in June. This editor remembers writing about not just the protesters but the people who came to Washington, D.C., specifically for the parade. Soldiers interacted with the public on the National Mall, letting them hold (unloaded) military hardware. Liberals are certainly angry that it served as a good recruitment tool as well for young people.

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer seemed triggered at the sight of Humvees outside Union Station. As a companion piece to that post, here are some teens in D.C. who aren't so frightened at the sight of the National Guard or Humvees.

🚨 NOW: National Guard troops are openly interacting with teens in DC’s Navy Yard, even letting them sit in Humvees



One of these teens said “last time I was here, there was a shootlng!”



I’m REALLY hoping the newfound law and order in DC will inspire kids to take a better path… pic.twitter.com/fb4Ome6rwW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2025

It's very possible!

Maybe if they let Blitzer sit in a Humvee he wouldn't live in fear of law and order so much.

These great soldiers are setting a fine example. Hopefully those young men and women they are talking to will take advantage of the military to get a jumpstart in life!



Our Guard troops are fantastic. https://t.co/Y60LGI7H7t — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 20, 2025

The tiniest bit of compassion and interest in a teen’s life can absolutely be life changing. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) August 20, 2025

Many of them have totally absent parents. That’s why they end up engaging in a life of vioIence.



Some sort of “father figure” (who is actually a street criminal) comes into the kid’s life and manipulates them.



These kids need good role models. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2025

They feel safer now don’t they?



Isn’t that the goal? — Black Sheep American (@RelentlessLaman) August 20, 2025

Giving these kids hope for a safe future is always a win in my book. 👍 — Brandon Scott (@ScottSeeker93) August 20, 2025

It's about time for DC to have better male role models than the politicians. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 20, 2025

This is good interaction. — texnbob (@texnbob1) August 20, 2025

That kid talking about shootings like it’s just another Tuesday breaks my heart.

These soldiers are probably the first positive authority figures some of these kids have ever seen. Actually showing up, actually caring. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 20, 2025

Creating future patriots right there - this will make a HUGE impact on those kids.



Wonderful to see it. — Joey (SMB Coach) (@jmarteen) August 20, 2025

Nice to see those teens have some real role models to talk to. This will go a long way to help the city. — Brad Grozdanich (@BradGrozdanich) August 20, 2025

Maybe one of those young boys will serve their country one day🫡 . — Woman (@COMO516) August 20, 2025

That's awesome! The way it's always been, with the kids looking up to the officers as heros and friends. — Steel Magnolia (@Rachel22Queen) August 20, 2025

Kids need good adults to look up to.

Some communities are seriously lacking.



I hope some of the teens see this and maybe consider the military. The military shapes lots of successful people and imo creates better adults than today's college system. — AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) August 21, 2025

Half the battle of law enforcement is community engagement. Anyone who's been employed in this field can tell you this.



These National Guardsmen know this well. Law enforcement officers are friends, neighbors, and sometimes even family. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 20, 2025

No, they're just the strongmen of a fascist dictator, right, Dems? The Democrats loved the National Guard when they protected President Joe Biden's inauguration, but can't stand the sight of them in the nation's capital now under President Trump.

