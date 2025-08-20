Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another Country

Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 20, 2025

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Robert Francis O'Rourke called Texas House Democrat Nicole Collier a "true hero" fighting the fascists who are requiring the runaway Democrats to "sign away their dignity" and allow themselves to be accompanied by an escort so they don't run away again. Collier posted a staged photo of herself sleeping at her desk, refusing to sign the permission slip to leave the House chamber.

After O'Rourke put in his two cents, Hillary Clinton asked a question and then turned off replies, as she always does. What would you call this if it were happening in another country?

The AP reports:

Dallas-area Rep. Linda Garcia said she drove three hours home from Austin with an officer following her. When she went grocery shopping, he went down every aisle with her, pretending to shop, she said. As she spoke to The Associated Press by phone, two unmarked cars with officers inside were parked outside her home.

"It's a weird feeling," she said. "The only way to explain the entire process is: It's like I'm in a movie."

It's happening in this country because Texas House Democrats fled the state to stall a vote they knew they were going to lose. What would you call that in another country?

Of course, she turns off comments. Accountability and consequences are words she's not familiar with.

