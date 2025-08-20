Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another Country

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Robert Francis O'Rourke called Texas House Democrat Nicole Collier a "true hero" fighting the fascists who are requiring the runaway Democrats to "sign away their dignity" and allow themselves to be accompanied by an escort so they don't run away again. Collier posted a staged photo of herself sleeping at her desk, refusing to sign the permission slip to leave the House chamber.

After O'Rourke put in his two cents, Hillary Clinton asked a question and then turned off replies, as she always does. What would you call this if it were happening in another country?

What would you call this if you saw it happening in another country?https://t.co/CM8WvP3eQN pic.twitter.com/nzBcv0KWWR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 20, 2025

The AP reports:

Dallas-area Rep. Linda Garcia said she drove three hours home from Austin with an officer following her. When she went grocery shopping, he went down every aisle with her, pretending to shop, she said. As she spoke to The Associated Press by phone, two unmarked cars with officers inside were parked outside her home. "It's a weird feeling," she said. "The only way to explain the entire process is: It's like I'm in a movie."

It's happening in this country because Texas House Democrats fled the state to stall a vote they knew they were going to lose. What would you call that in another country?

I'd call it a consequence. https://t.co/9Qxw4tDefC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 20, 2025

I’d call it “justice.” Democrats did this to themselves. https://t.co/kx1ORMGkk3 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 20, 2025

I’d call it FAFO https://t.co/quDUt9RChC — T Newton (@Springcreature1) August 20, 2025

It’s called ACCOUNTABILITY. Something that’s coming to you https://t.co/ZaEJwWZ4vi — Heather (@BearsMom73) August 20, 2025

Call it what it is. Elected officials refusing to do their jobs https://t.co/spmQNbc81t — 45-47Trump (@GregStuebe39429) August 20, 2025

Cowards block replies.



Traitors sabotage democratic processes.



What do I call this? Babysitting. https://t.co/CCGJU8EEnM — ITRando (@it_rando) August 20, 2025

*Asks question

*Turns off comments https://t.co/tauexCmY9v — Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) August 20, 2025

Of course, she turns off comments. Accountability and consequences are words she's not familiar with.

What would you call arresting a political candidate for fake crimes if you saw it happening in another country? https://t.co/g1TkIfcbE6 — Choose Life (@CaitieCat1877) August 20, 2025

***