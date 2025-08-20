Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives

Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitter

You've no doubt noticed the trend that nearly every time we post a video of an insane liberal woman ranting on TikTok, she has a septum piercing. It's nearly obligatory at this point. 

A couple of weeks back, a young liberal woman asked in a video what MAGA men find attractive so that she could do just the opposite — not that she had any reason to worry about being hit on as she was.

One thing both conservative men and women appear to be repelled by is nose rings, and this woman explains that's just the point. (Language warning):

We noticed she has a green stripe in her hair, but we don't think it's the same woman we recently posted about, who also had a septum piercing and a green stripe in her hair.

So she admits it … she wears it to say without saying, "f**k anyone who thinks any differently." It's like when poisonous animals have bright colors as a warning.

So, as suspected, septum piercings are to scare away Trump supporters and men in general, along with anyone else who disagrees with liberal opinions. Good talk.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

