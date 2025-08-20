Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives

You've no doubt noticed the trend that nearly every time we post a video of an insane liberal woman ranting on TikTok, she has a septum piercing. It's nearly obligatory at this point.

A couple of weeks back, a young liberal woman asked in a video what MAGA men find attractive so that she could do just the opposite — not that she had any reason to worry about being hit on as she was.

One thing both conservative men and women appear to be repelled by is nose rings, and this woman explains that's just the point. (Language warning):

TikTokers are now making videos defending nose rings. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/P1ouCgYuSX — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) August 19, 2025

We noticed she has a green stripe in her hair, but we don't think it's the same woman we recently posted about, who also had a septum piercing and a green stripe in her hair.

So she admits it … she wears it to say without saying, "f**k anyone who thinks any differently." It's like when poisonous animals have bright colors as a warning.

Will they defend the ear tags they really need to make a completed look? pic.twitter.com/0TYezML7Gi — DinkyDink (@Dinkydink1979) August 20, 2025

In other words. Proving the nose ring theory correct. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) August 19, 2025

Who is in charge of this movement. You know….. the ring leader? — Michael C (@openmikedj) August 19, 2025

Thanks for the warning — andre leclair (@andreleclair) August 20, 2025

Further proving nose rings are oxygen inhibitors. — Mortal UP® w/ Brian Brawdy (@brianbrawdy) August 19, 2025

Nose rings are actually receiving antennas for crazy rays. — David Timmons (@djtimm) August 20, 2025

“I want you to look at me and know that I am a safe space”



You failed. Utterly 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/L9UoOKxD7l — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) August 19, 2025

"Nose ring 🧚‍♀️" is that a thing? She has a point; immediately before she started talking, I thought, "I'm probably not going to like this person." and I was right. — DolceDJ (@DolceDJ) August 20, 2025

Let them advertise it just makes it easier. — WeUsandCo (@WeUsandCo_) August 20, 2025

She has every right to make herself less attractive. — Hungry (@LargeBeefPho) August 19, 2025

So, as suspected, septum piercings are to scare away Trump supporters and men in general, along with anyone else who disagrees with liberal opinions. Good talk.

