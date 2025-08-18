NPR’s Steve Inskeep Is the Hero DC Needs

You're going to be sorry we defunded NPR after you read this post.

As you know, once President Donald Trump federalized the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard to crack down on crime in the nation's capital and clean up homeless encampments, Democrats like Chuck Schumer denied there was a crime problem in D.C., and one congressman said he's never been afraid walking home from a vote. Another man tried to normalize being mugged and having his car vandalized … it's just life in the city, you know? From the looks of this video from Blazemedia, white people are particularly upset with Trump's takeover of D.C.

Advertisement

Not a single African American protesting a safe Washington DC..



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/J6OsUZhqXd — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 17, 2025

It’s literally just white liberal freaks — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 17, 2025

One thing that white liberal freaks like is NPR, so they were probably very proud of their man, Steve Inskeep, playing the hero while also dismissing the need for the National Guard.

Just watched 15 federal agents call an ambulance for a very, very drunk and sick girl in Dupont. pic.twitter.com/vlvMAJm8iU — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) August 16, 2025

On that same night, did she notice the federal agents making 68 arrests and seizing 15 illegal firearms?

Inskeep has walked the not-so-mean streets of D.C. and has a story to tell.

Once when I lived a little east of there I found a guy on the street unable to walk. 3:30am on my way to work. I called 911 and stayed with him until the DC police and fire dept. came.



Situation was managed without spending my tax dollars on the FBI, DEA, HSI, Park Police, etc. https://t.co/A9zoofTE3S — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) August 17, 2025

And our situation was managed without spending our tax dollars on NPR or PBS? Since when do liberals care about tax dollars?

When a lib says “tax dollars” they mean “I got nothing”. — Paul Bass 🇺🇸 (@Card_inal) August 17, 2025

Tax money was still spent on several public servants in your situation. — Laurel (@NorCalRavine) August 17, 2025

Once I walked somewhere and wasn't mugged. So, no police needed - NPR — LarsKerch (@LJKerch) August 18, 2025

Great story. Really. It hasn't got one goddamn thing to do with the mayhem that is DC, but good for you. — Cogitotron (@Cogitotron) August 18, 2025

I'm glad you favor saving non-discretionary tax dollars. — Michael (@MichaelJLMalone) August 18, 2025

Cool story, the best part is that it was about yourself, and that you believed that it actually occurred. — Jack Schmit (@schmit_jack) August 18, 2025

You make absolutely no sense whatsoever.



I did something similar in NYC, but police are still necessary.



If you’re trying to say that helping an individual at 3:30am once- as a Good Samaritan - discounts the crime problem in DC then you deserve to have your funds cuts. Oh wait. — Joy Reid’s Trump Wig (@JoylessWig) August 18, 2025

Those dollars are already spent, they are just being temporarily reallocated.



I mean, you would not say that you doing a segment on this cost NPR more dollars because you did that instead of a segment on Peruvian hermits. — Mark Thompson (@MarkThompson621) August 18, 2025

So insincere. I'm sure your story is real but the tax dollars complaint is so out of line with what NPR has advocated for in government spending. You would would write a blank check for thought policing. — Benjiman Gonzalez (@bgonz3000) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

They can use the money saved from NPR on this now thankfully. — LBS (@NY_LBSS) August 17, 2025

Funny for a pro journalist to run with an anecdote from someone on X. The only thing all of those agents did all night was call an ambulance for a drunk girl.

We guess there is no real crime in D.C.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.