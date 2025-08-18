White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A
Labor Department, National Guard Allegedly Now Posting ‘Nazi-Style’ Propaganda
Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More...
VIP
The Democrats' Elitism Problem
State Department Revokes More Than 6,000 Student Visas
Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Cap...
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good...
Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-F...
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Understanding Donald Trump’s Masterclass Negotiations
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond...

NPR’s Steve Inskeep Is the Hero DC Needs

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitter

You're going to be sorry we defunded NPR after you read this post.

As you know, once President Donald Trump federalized the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard to crack down on crime in the nation's capital and clean up homeless encampments, Democrats like Chuck Schumer denied there was a crime problem in D.C., and one congressman said he's never been afraid walking home from a vote. Another man tried to normalize being mugged and having his car vandalized … it's just life in the city, you know? From the looks of this video from Blazemedia, white people are particularly upset with Trump's takeover of D.C.

Advertisement

One thing that white liberal freaks like is NPR, so they were probably very proud of their man, Steve Inskeep, playing the hero while also dismissing the need for the National Guard.

On that same night, did she notice the federal agents making 68 arrests and seizing 15 illegal firearms?

Inskeep has walked the not-so-mean streets of D.C. and has a story to tell.

And our situation was managed without spending our tax dollars on NPR or PBS? Since when do liberals care about tax dollars?

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

Funny for a pro journalist to run with an anecdote from someone on X. The only thing all of those agents did all night was call an ambulance for a drunk girl.

We guess there is no real crime in D.C.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of This Nonsense
justmindy
Labor Department, National Guard Allegedly Now Posting ‘Nazi-Style’ Propaganda
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement