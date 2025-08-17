Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown
Adaptive Learning? Study Shows College Students Lie About Their Views to Appease Lefty...
Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Arrested for Highway U-Turn that Killed Three Americans in...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 'Alaska Was Just the Opening Act in a...
'Superman' Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87
FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO...
Marina Medvin Busts Lamestream Media Pushing ANOTHER Fake Starving Gazan Hoax (This One...
Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST...
VIP
Wonder if Randi Weingarten Knows Her Beliefs Around School Choice Align With the...
Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of...
Bro, Just Take the L! Aaron Rupar Mocking Trump's Endurance Results in the...
YIKES! Why Are Dem Men SO Awful?! Eric Swalwell's Sexist, RACIST Rant About...
HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who...
Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars'...

Attorney General Pam Bondi: 'Over 300 Arrests in D.C. — and Counting'

Jacob B. | 1:49 PM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

"Over 300 arrests in D.C. — and counting," tweets Attorney General Pam Bondi. She continues by describing some of the action undertaken by law enforcement and concludes with the pledge, "I'll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again!"

Advertisement

Those numbers are tragically sad. They are tragically sad for those whose lives have been turned over by crime. They are tragically sad because of the criminals who perpetrated them. And they are tragically sad due to the amount of law enforcement resources required and utilized to suppress them.

Hope springs eternal that one day criminal activity will cease and desist. But that day is not here. So operations to put out such activity are undertaken. Two things result. One, any perpetrator of criminal activity who becomes charged is no longer able to continue that activity due to being removed from society. Two, those charged with crimes face the legal process. Perhaps those who are at risk of wandering down the same criminal path in the future will be dissuaded from doing so because of the work of law enforcement.

Recommended

Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown
justmindy
Advertisement

Bondi is no stranger to dealing with criminals, as described on her profile page at the Department of Justice.

As Florida's Attorney General, Pam Bondi remained unwavering in her commitment to make Florida the safest state to live, work, and raise a family.

...

In her commitment to combating human trafficking, Attorney General Bondi spearheaded efforts to strengthen Florida's state laws, raise public awareness, and provide enhanced resources for victims.

Criminal activity has no place in the United States of America. That applies the same to the seat of our government as it does elsewhere.

Tags:

PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown
justmindy
Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid
Sam J.
Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Arrested for Highway U-Turn that Killed Three Americans in Florida
Warren Squire
Adaptive Learning? Study Shows College Students Lie About Their Views to Appease Lefty Professors
Amy Curtis
HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who Doxxed His Family
Sam J.
Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown justmindy
Advertisement