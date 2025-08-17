Attorney General Pam Bondi: 'Over 300 Arrests in D.C. — and Counting'

"Over 300 arrests in D.C. — and counting," tweets Attorney General Pam Bondi. She continues by describing some of the action undertaken by law enforcement and concludes with the pledge, "I'll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again!"

🚨 Over 300 arrests in D.C. — and counting:



Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms.



Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged.



I’ll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again! pic.twitter.com/A6X0xYay54 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 17, 2025

Those numbers are tragically sad. They are tragically sad for those whose lives have been turned over by crime. They are tragically sad because of the criminals who perpetrated them. And they are tragically sad due to the amount of law enforcement resources required and utilized to suppress them.

Hope springs eternal that one day criminal activity will cease and desist. But that day is not here. So operations to put out such activity are undertaken. Two things result. One, any perpetrator of criminal activity who becomes charged is no longer able to continue that activity due to being removed from society. Two, those charged with crimes face the legal process. Perhaps those who are at risk of wandering down the same criminal path in the future will be dissuaded from doing so because of the work of law enforcement.

Bondi is no stranger to dealing with criminals, as described on her profile page at the Department of Justice.

As Florida's Attorney General, Pam Bondi remained unwavering in her commitment to make Florida the safest state to live, work, and raise a family. ... In her commitment to combating human trafficking, Attorney General Bondi spearheaded efforts to strengthen Florida's state laws, raise public awareness, and provide enhanced resources for victims.

Criminal activity has no place in the United States of America. That applies the same to the seat of our government as it does elsewhere.