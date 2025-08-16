Rep. Jasmine Crockett Advised Trump to ‘Stop Being Putin’s Ho’

Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitter

Despite what Democrats are saying, President Donald Trump gave his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin a 10. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday after what was described as a "difficult" post-summit call. At least there's an attempt to end this forever war, unlike the last administration, whose approach was to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine and hope for the best.

CALL TO ACTIVISM calls itself "one of the most viewed progressive platforms on Earth" and was founded by Joe Gallina in order "to fight Trump-era corruption." If only Trump were following CALL TO ACTIVISM on X, he would have received this great advice from Rep. Jasmin Crockett before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Said it best."

Hey now, that's a duly elected congresswoman you're talking about.

Speaking of Putin's ho, Putin confirmed that he would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been reelected in 2020.

As a bonus, Gallina also managed to corner Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who thinks he's going to be our next president:

Progress is being made, which is more than can be said for the Biden administration, which assumed that if they just kept sending billions of dollars to Ukraine that the country would push back Russia out of its borders.

It's so sad we're back to the Russia, Russia, Russia talking points.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrats are still pushing the talking point that President Trump is compromised by Russia.

Help us push back. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT JB PRITZKER UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

