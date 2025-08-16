Rep. Jasmine Crockett Advised Trump to ‘Stop Being Putin’s Ho’

Despite what Democrats are saying, President Donald Trump gave his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin a 10. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday after what was described as a "difficult" post-summit call. At least there's an attempt to end this forever war, unlike the last administration, whose approach was to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine and hope for the best.

Advertisement

CALL TO ACTIVISM calls itself "one of the most viewed progressive platforms on Earth" and was founded by Joe Gallina in order "to fight Trump-era corruption." If only Trump were following CALL TO ACTIVISM on X, he would have received this great advice from Rep. Jasmin Crockett before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

🚨THIS RIGHT HERE: Rep. Jasmine Crockett said it best in her interview with Joe Gallina:



Donald Trump needs to “grow a spine and stop being Putin’s ho.” pic.twitter.com/LZhav5xrxK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 15, 2025

"Said it best."

Classy. — David Pruitt (@DavidPr41133186) August 16, 2025

What an embarrassment. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) August 15, 2025

The attitude and tone of the Democrat party continue to reinforce my votes against them. — AynTzu💫 (@Lo_VVriter) August 16, 2025

The only ho I see is Jasmine — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) August 16, 2025

Hey now, that's a duly elected congresswoman you're talking about.

She’s trash. — Penelope Pitstop (@PenelopeBella58) August 16, 2025

This rancid hag is bizarre — RMC (@rmc_rmc14745861) August 16, 2025

She’s such a girl from the block! 🙄



Her high school costs $35k a year to attend. — Ron (@BK4HOF) August 16, 2025

Trump flew a B2 Stealth bomber over Putin’s fucking head! An all time power flex for the world to see.



Weak DNC propaganda, as usual. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) August 16, 2025

The left have lost it. — SlapshotDman (@jackisagonner) August 16, 2025

Speaking of Putin's ho, Putin confirmed that he would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been reelected in 2020.

As a bonus, Gallina also managed to corner Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who thinks he's going to be our next president:

Joe Gallina: If you could speak directly to Donald Trump, what would you tell him?



Gov. JB Pritzker: What does Vladimir Putin have on you? pic.twitter.com/wHFuwQmfVK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 15, 2025

What does Little Debbie have on you? — Hopalong Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@HopalongAsks) August 16, 2025

Solid proof Pritzker belongs nowhere near international politics.

He has proven he will never be president. (not that it was ever a serious concern) — Dennis (@Redstateonly) August 16, 2025

Progress is being made, which is more than can be said for the Biden administration, which assumed that if they just kept sending billions of dollars to Ukraine that the country would push back Russia out of its borders.

It's so sad we're back to the Russia, Russia, Russia talking points.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrats are still pushing the talking point that President Trump is compromised by Russia.

Help us push back. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.