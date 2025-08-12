Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

California Dreamin'! Leftist Drools All Over 'Fighter' Gavin Newsom Who 'Terrifies' Trump...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You remember Rachel Morin. She was the mother of five who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant while on a hike in Bel Air, Maryland. Back in April, a Maryland jury found illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez guilty of murdering the 37-year-old. You won't remember her from CNN or MSNBC, even though she spoke at the White House briefing room lectern, because neither network decided to cover her statement in which she slammed Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for flying to El Salvador to have margaritas with Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia. She had told Fox News' "Hannity" the night before: "I'm actually outraged … He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action... in Maryland, none of the senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter."

There's some good news, although it's flown under the legacy media radar. Martinez-Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison on Monday without parole.

The post continues:

… media about sob stories of gang members and criminal illegals and not enough about their victims.

 God bless Rachel, @PattyMorin, and the Morin family.

The post continues:

… should have been in this country in the first place.

Our hearts are with the Morin family and all families of those who have lost a loved one to illegal alien crime. Because of them, we will never lose sight of our responsibility to protect and serve the American public.

Van Hollen's X timeline showed no mention of Rachel Morin; he was too distracted by alleged MS-13 member and human trafficker Abrego Garcia's well-being in prison in his native country of El Salvador.

He's going to be a guest of the United States for a long, long time.

Morin's is just one of a long list of names of American citizens who've been murdered by illegal aliens. Remember how President Joe Biden had to be shamed into saying Laken Riley's name at his State of the Union address by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Even then, he called her "Lincoln Riley" and did so angrily.

Here's hoping for some closure for Rachel's mother, Patty, and the rest of the Morin family.

***

