Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 07, 2025

This silliness sprang from a piece in The Atlantic about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's "headlong pursuit of academic mediocrity."

Eliot A. Cohen argues that Hegseth's military-education reforms "seem designed to ensure fighting men can’t think and thinking men can’t fight."

The Trump administration is right about many of the failures of elite universities, particularly when compared with character-oriented institutions such as the United States Army. Consider the case of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who was admitted to and graduated from prestigious degree programs at top universities but resigned from the Army National Guard at the lowly rank of major. The Army, unlike Princeton and Harvard, knew a petulant, insecure mediocrity when it saw one.

For whatever reason—perhaps Hegseth had a rough time in freshman calculus or was embarrassed while parsing a difficult passage of Plato—he seems determined to bar academics or anyone who faintly resembles one from contact with the armed forces.

Cohen goes on to mention Hegseth pulling out of the "globalist" Aspen Security Forum, “the mountain retreat for the liberal elite.” “The Department of Defense has no interest in legitimizing an organization that has invited former officials who have been the architects of chaos abroad and failure at home,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Just the News.

Whatever claims Cohen makes, he inspired a war of words in the comments.

Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court
justmindy
That's an easy one.

Brutal.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold appointments like Pete Hegseth, America’s military is back on track.

