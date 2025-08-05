Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway Democrats

Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...
Brett T. | 6:10 PM on August 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

A threat is only good if you follow through with it, so we're not getting too excited. The runaway Texas House Democrats are having a fine time in both Illinois and New York, with the Democratic governor of each state holding press conferences with them. As Twitchy reported Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement saying, "This truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025."

As we also reported, the House Republicans locked the doors of the chamber and passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the absent Democrats who had fled to other states to deny the Republicans a quorum.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put out a statement saying that he will seek judicial orders to vacate the seats of runaway Democrats. "If you don't show up to work, you get fired," he said.

Aw, what? "Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows has given members until Friday, August 8, to return to Texas and present themselves before the House." It looks like Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be putting them up in luxury hotels for the week at least.

That was our gripe. They're flying chartered private jets. They could return anytime.

But they're saving democracy or something by running away and preventing a vote.

That, too. They were all too happy to post smiling selfies of themselves in front of the private jet, while at the same time saying how hard it was to leave their families. Are they planning on never returning to Texas?

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KEN PAXTON TEXAS

