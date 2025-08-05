Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway Democrats

A threat is only good if you follow through with it, so we're not getting too excited. The runaway Texas House Democrats are having a fine time in both Illinois and New York, with the Democratic governor of each state holding press conferences with them. As Twitchy reported Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement saying, "This truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025."

Advertisement

As we also reported, the House Republicans locked the doors of the chamber and passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the absent Democrats who had fled to other states to deny the Republicans a quorum.

🚨BREAKING—Texas House locks chamber doors.



Lawmakers approve a motion to issue arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the state to block GOP’s redistricting plan.pic.twitter.com/LcyzWyNgAk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put out a statement saying that he will seek judicial orders to vacate the seats of runaway Democrats. "If you don't show up to work, you get fired," he said.

🚨BREAKING: I will seek judicial orders declaring that runaway Democrats who fail to appear by the Speaker’s deadline have vacated their office.



The people of Texas elected lawmakers, not jet-setting runaways looking for headlines. If you don’t show up to work, you get fired. pic.twitter.com/yyPWavY38P — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 5, 2025

Aw, what? "Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows has given members until Friday, August 8, to return to Texas and present themselves before the House." It looks like Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be putting them up in luxury hotels for the week at least.

Thank you for following through with this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2025

Thank you Ken!! Texas is BLESSED to have you! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 5, 2025

Why do they have until Friday though?! What's wrong with TOMORROW!? — SandraDee (@SandraDHeels) August 5, 2025

That was our gripe. They're flying chartered private jets. They could return anytime.

This feels like "I set one deadline and that came and went, so now I'm setting a new deadline" — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) August 5, 2025

Why Friday? Should be today. They know the cost. 24 hours from 3pm yesterday was plenty of time. We deserve better. — ChrisB (@ChrisB43691584) August 5, 2025

Push as hard as you can for this. We want to see arrests. — MagaPhysics (@Chillmantx) August 5, 2025

Why are they given until Friday?! — Jen 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@JenTexas16) August 5, 2025

They were originally given until 3PM yesterday to return. They didn't. Now it's Friday, August 8th?

They won't return then either because they're in it for the long haul. I hope you / Abbott are prepared to actually follow through with firing them on Friday. — Common Sense (@djmart2000) August 5, 2025

This is how we do it - play fire with fire! Well done, AG Paxton! I voted for THIS!! — DEI must DIE (@azmaga123) August 5, 2025

Advertisement

Why give them until Friday? They intentionally left and are bragging about doing so. Remove them from office! — Henry Wycislo (@HenryWycislo) August 5, 2025

You better follow through.



They abused the offices people voted them into. — Pepper Moirraine (@PepperMoirraine) August 5, 2025

But they're saving democracy or something by running away and preventing a vote.

Also, they should disclose who paid for the private jet flight — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) August 5, 2025

That, too. They were all too happy to post smiling selfies of themselves in front of the private jet, while at the same time saying how hard it was to leave their families. Are they planning on never returning to Texas?

***