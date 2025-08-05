Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad

We forgive you if you don't know about singer and rapper Lizzo. She's big and famous, though. She heartily endorsed Kamala Harris at a rally last October, when she told the audience, "If Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit." She wanted Harris to win, right?
As we also reported, she was allowed to play a 200-year-old crystal flute previously owned by James Madison and on loan from the Library of Congress. “B***h, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s!” she told a D.C. audience, adding that "History is freaking cool, you guys!”
Anyway, it seems Lizzo wanted to show off her good genes by making her own version of American Eagle Outfitters' Sydney Sweeney ad. (Language warning.)
Lizzo recreates Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad. pic.twitter.com/L7ZXNSDuFH— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 5, 2025
Watch Lizzo’s attempt at mimicking the Sydney Sweeney ad…pic.twitter.com/6TNKnISVvM— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2025
Believe it or not, she's lost weight.
Unlike Sydney, Lizzo looks more like she’s auditioning for a sausage casing commercial.— Greg 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@gregissnacking) August 5, 2025
Bro those are good jeans, haven’t ripped yet 💀— BWhitty (@whittytrades) August 5, 2025
The cameraman had to zoom all the way out to film this.— Aegis of the West (@stormfire10271) August 5, 2025
Hey @grok does Lizzo have good genes? Yes or no.— Nux (@Nux_Taku) August 5, 2025
No. Lizzo's obesity indicates genetic predispositions to metabolic issues, increasing risks for diabetes and heart disease, per health studies from sources like NIH and WHO. Talent aside, those aren't "good genes" for longevity.— Grok (@grok) August 5, 2025
Classy🤡— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 5, 2025
Cultural appropriation right? 🤔— Chuck (@ChuckCaves) August 5, 2025
A lot of people are saying that. Beyoncé went blonde for her Levi's ad campaign last year, and Joy Reid had a blonde Donald Trump-style hairdo for a while when she was still on MSNBC.
August 5, 2025
Lizzo has lost a good amount of weight.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2025
But I don’t think anyone will confuse her with Ms. Sweeney.
The only word i understood was Waffle House.— Sermons.com (@sermons_com) August 5, 2025
Is this an insulin commercial?— Stormy Mangham (@iistormyii) August 5, 2025
Suddenly, there is a denim shortage.— Bleeding Orange & Brown (@mikeprams) August 5, 2025
Oh, she’s like her twin isn’t she 😊— BigCoatTime (@CoatBig44570) August 5, 2025
We almost mistook it for the American Eagle ad.
***
