Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad

Brett T. | 5:50 PM on August 05, 2025
Meme

We forgive you if you don't know about singer and rapper Lizzo. She's big and famous, though. She heartily endorsed Kamala Harris at a rally last October, when she told the audience, "If Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit." She wanted Harris to win, right?

Advertisement

As we also reported, she was allowed to play a 200-year-old crystal flute previously owned by James Madison and on loan from the Library of Congress. “B***h, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s!” she told a D.C. audience, adding that "History is freaking cool, you guys!”

Anyway, it seems Lizzo wanted to show off her good genes by making her own version of American Eagle Outfitters' Sydney Sweeney ad. (Language warning.)

Believe it or not, she's lost weight.

Advertisement

A lot of people are saying that. Beyoncé went blonde for her Levi's ad campaign last year, and Joy Reid had a blonde Donald Trump-style hairdo for a while when she was still on MSNBC.

We almost mistook it for the American Eagle ad.

***

