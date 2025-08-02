Australian City Rolls Out Machete Disposal Bins

Knife crime in the U.K. is a serious problem, but still, we can’t help but be amused by the photos police post of potential weapons they’ve taken off the streets … and from people’s gardens (hey, that garden trowel could have hurt someone … or that rusty spoon). Last we checked, the police in England were encouraging citizens to report if they saw something “suspicious,” like someone buying knives or hammers from the hardware store. As we reported, the London Metropolitan Police started putting up "knife disposal bins" (with a picture of Cookie Monster on them for some reason) so that people could safely rid themselves of sharp cutlery.

Even the great actor and James Bond candidate Idris Elba suggested this year kitchen knives without points.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on it:

When I was Director of Public Prosecutions, I saw first-hand how knife crime devastates families.



My Plan for Change is turning the tide:



Knife robberies down in the hardest-hit areas.



Over 1,000 weapons taken off our streets in July.



And from today, ninja swords are banned. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 1, 2025

Look what was once the most powerful empire in the world, and the standard-bearer of the natural rights tradition, has been reduced to.



Many here want to turn us into another mediocre European country. No thanks. https://t.co/tEN1kyNtZY — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 2, 2025

This post from Starmer comes just two days after five boys were arrested for stabbing a teenager in east London:

BREAKING: Five boys, aged 14-17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in east London https://t.co/S7J9z4yIpM — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 29, 2025

But let's take a look at Australia, where they had a mandatory gun "buyback" and disarmed the public. The city of Victoria is following London's lead of knife disposal bins with machete disposal bins. If you have a machete and don't feel you can trust yourself with it, just chuck it in the bin.

Following a new law banning machetes, Victoria, Australia, is rolling out "Machete Disposal Bins" where people "safely and securely dispose of these weapons."pic.twitter.com/gUPrYqrmpU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2025

This has to be a joke — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) August 1, 2025

Well that solves everything, doesn't it? 😒 — Epic Mercury 🔮 (@epic_mercury) August 1, 2025

But Australia of all places actually has practical uses for the machete... — Daschel Fortune (@DaschelFortune) August 1, 2025

Before they're done you won't be able to own a pair of nail clippers. — B Tberry (@Thornsberr35406) August 1, 2025

Mandatory confiscation yet? — Howard Sklar (@HowardMSklar) August 1, 2025

"I was on my way to rob a convenience store and terrorize a village, but then I passed a Machete Disposal Bin and... well... everything changed." pic.twitter.com/vOTMSEmJ9m — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) August 1, 2025

Import the third world. Become the third world. pic.twitter.com/qBOZFyc0Sz — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 1, 2025

Might want to consider giving this speech in Arabic. — MelloVox (@Mellovox) August 1, 2025

You can't carry a ninja sword in England now, and Australia wants you to throw away your machete. At least they haven't had a mandatory machete buyback yet.

