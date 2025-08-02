Australian City Rolls Out Machete Disposal Bins

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowsk...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitter

Knife crime in the U.K. is a serious problem, but still, we can’t help but be amused by the photos police post of potential weapons they’ve taken off the streets … and from people’s gardens (hey, that garden trowel could have hurt someone … or that rusty spoon). Last we checked, the police in England were encouraging citizens to report if they saw something “suspicious,” like someone buying knives or hammers from the hardware store. As we reported, the London Metropolitan Police started putting up "knife disposal bins" (with a picture of Cookie Monster on them for some reason) so that people could safely rid themselves of sharp cutlery. 

Even the great actor and James Bond candidate Idris Elba suggested this year kitchen knives without points.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on it:

This post from Starmer comes just two days after five boys were arrested for stabbing a teenager in east London:

But let's take a look at Australia, where they had a mandatory gun "buyback" and disarmed the public. The city of Victoria is following London's lead of knife disposal bins with machete disposal bins. If you have a machete and don't feel you can trust yourself with it, just chuck it in the bin.

You can't carry a ninja sword in England now, and Australia wants you to throw away your machete. At least they haven't had a mandatory machete buyback yet.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats' gun control policies and schemes.

