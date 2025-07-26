Women Are Banging Pots With Spoons in Scotland to Free Palestine

We don't know who started this trend of banging on empty pots with a spoon to show solidarity with Hamas, but it went national the other day when Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose X timeline has never used the word "hostage" or "hostages," posted a video of her banging away for the Palestinian people. "This is all for you," she said. They'd probably prefer some of that aid that the U.N. is sitting on and letting rot.

Advertisement

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) bangs a metal spoon in a deep metal pan to supposedly show solidarity with the Palestinian people.



But if she really cared for them then she’d call on H*mas to surrender to Israel.



That would bring peace and end the crises. pic.twitter.com/XlPwi0csUE — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025

We were sorry to learn that this has become an international phenomenon. The editor remembers a bunch of middle-aged white women in Glasgow, Scotland, who held a protest to beg for even more migrants from Muslim countries. Keep in mind that Scotland has a hate speech law that makes it illegal to "criticize migrants."

Speaking of middle-aged white women, we think we might see one or two men (one who forgot his pot but remembered his keffiyeh) in this #potbangingforGaza demonstration, not just in Glasgow, but "everywhere" at 6 p.m. daily.

Liberal women bang pots and pans with wooden spoons in the name of ‘Free Palestine’ in Glasgow, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/dUx7kfUsBW — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 26, 2025

We'd say that Hamas could just surrender and give up the hostages, but we learned earlier today from Sohrab Ahmari that starving infants can't take or release hostages. Hamas could, though.

Have you ever noticed how much of what liberals do is designed to deliberately annoy everyone else? It's basically a mental defect most liberals seem to have. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 26, 2025

Their "Selma' moment. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 26, 2025

Send them all over there to assist directly. — Catholic Patriot (@EmmieAnotherOne) July 26, 2025

Let’s organise a humanitarian flight for them all to the UN compound and they can help the distribution of all the aid that is just sitting there. — Cath 🇮🇱🚜🎗️ (@CathPhillips) July 26, 2025

That's really going to help. — Antony Fox (@FoxTerriblis50) July 26, 2025

We checked out the #potbangingforGaza hashtag, and apparently, this annoyance was the brainchild of Bisan Owda, Palestinian "journalist" and activist, inspired by empty posts in Gaza.

The cries of hungry children must not be met with silence! #PotBangingForGaza pic.twitter.com/TLdt9ev3Qh — Daniel (@Daniel49259148) July 25, 2025

And it's spreading … a little.

Nice Palestinian flags planted there on British soil. We hear Britain used to rule a great empire, but now it's been conquered.

Lisbon today. 2 1/2 hrs of #potbangingforgaza https://x.com/i/status/1948174642222703080 — JudeLs 🆘 (@judeliciousss) Jul 22, 2025

When Bisan Owda called for a global pot banging protest, Hastings answered the call.

We are the people and we won't be silent as Israel starves Gaza.

Let aid in.

Stop starving Gaza.

Stop the genocide.

NOW NOW NOW NOW.#potbangingforGaza pic.twitter.com/bMcmdaWUd3 — Hastings and District PSC (@HRyepsc) July 26, 2025

Advertisement

Israeli and American activists gathered outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv in response to the urgent call from @wizard_bisan1 to protest outside embassies around the world on July 24th against the forced starvation in Gaza.#potbangingforgaza @pot_banging_for_gaza pic.twitter.com/YfSVmYg8qq — Vanessa 🪬 (@Vuh_ne_suh) July 24, 2025

Maybe they should gather outside the United Nations and bang their pots there. We hear they're sitting on hundreds of truckloads of aid.

***