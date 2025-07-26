Women Are Banging Pots With Spoons in Scotland to Free Palestine

The AWFLs Strike Again! Retired Lefty Brit Journo Says Violent Migrants Are Just...
Brett T. | 7:45 PM on July 26, 2025
Meme

We don't know who started this trend of banging on empty pots with a spoon to show solidarity with Hamas, but it went national the other day when Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose X timeline has never used the word "hostage" or "hostages," posted a video of her banging away for the Palestinian people. "This is all for you," she said. They'd probably prefer some of that aid that the U.N. is sitting on and letting rot.

We were sorry to learn that this has become an international phenomenon. The editor remembers a bunch of middle-aged white women in Glasgow, Scotland, who held a protest to beg for even more migrants from Muslim countries. Keep in mind that Scotland has a hate speech law that makes it illegal to "criticize migrants."

Speaking of middle-aged white women, we think we might see one or two men (one who forgot his pot but remembered his keffiyeh) in this #potbangingforGaza demonstration, not just in Glasgow, but "everywhere" at 6 p.m. daily.

We'd say that Hamas could just surrender and give up the hostages, but we learned earlier today from Sohrab Ahmari that starving infants can't take or release hostages. Hamas could, though.

We checked out the #potbangingforGaza hashtag, and apparently, this annoyance was the brainchild of Bisan Owda, Palestinian "journalist" and activist, inspired by empty posts in Gaza.

And it's spreading … a little.

Nice Palestinian flags planted there on British soil. We hear Britain used to rule a great empire, but now it's been conquered.

Maybe they should gather outside the United Nations and bang their pots there. We hear they're sitting on hundreds of truckloads of aid.

