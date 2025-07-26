Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported on July 17, the Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell scoop: in a book of 50th birthday greetings, there was one allegedly from Donald Trump. It was a poem, which didn't sound at all like Trump, written inside a bawdy sketch of a naked woman. The Wall Street Journal reported that it had seen the message, but didn't have a copy of the book it was found in. Trump immediately denied ever writing or sending it and sued the Journal.

Now, we're hearing from ABC News that House Democrats want a copy of that birthday book.

As we said, they don't have it.

Trump is now in Scotland, and CNN senior media correspondent notes that the reporter for the Wall Street Journal was conspicuously absent.

The post continues:

… got back into power the same thing would happen to them. It was a very explicit and to a certain extent public discussion.

There are other reporters there … they can make up their own scoops.

***

