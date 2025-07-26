Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip

As Twitchy reported on July 17, the Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell scoop: in a book of 50th birthday greetings, there was one allegedly from Donald Trump. It was a poem, which didn't sound at all like Trump, written inside a bawdy sketch of a naked woman. The Wall Street Journal reported that it had seen the message, but didn't have a copy of the book it was found in. Trump immediately denied ever writing or sending it and sued the Journal.

Now, we're hearing from ABC News that House Democrats want a copy of that birthday book.

House Democrats are requesting a copy of the alleged "birthday book" compiled for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday that the Wall Street Journal reported contains a "bawdy" letter from Donald Trump. https://t.co/ie8ErDIrej — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2025

As we said, they don't have it.

Trump is now in Scotland, and CNN senior media correspondent notes that the reporter for the Wall Street Journal was conspicuously absent.

As Trump flies to Scotland, let's not forget who is missing from the trip: The WSJ reporter who was slated to be in the press pool. @tparti was planning to be part of the trip until the WH decided to punish the Journal for its scoop about Trump's old friendship with Epstein. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2025

In 2021 Brian Stelter was part of a campaign to expel conservative reporters from the White House, which he did by ping-ponging messaging with Biden comms staffers. https://t.co/umreNPVhc6



Stelter's colleagues and competitors were told by GOP comms staffers that when Republicans… https://t.co/FIS420RSsk — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 25, 2025

The post continues:

… got back into power the same thing would happen to them. It was a very explicit and to a certain extent public discussion.

It wasn't a "scoop"



It was a blatant fabrication.



