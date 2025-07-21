CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Says So Many of the People Pushing the Lab Leak Theory WERE Racist

The last time we checked in on CNN senior correspondent Donie O'Sullivan, he and Taylor Lorenz were having a good laugh about the assassination of Brian Thompson, husband, father, and CEO of UnitedHealthcare. O'Sullivan has a podcast backed by CNN called "Persuadable." CNN says that O’Sullivan "has been covering the world of misinformation for more than a decade, but now he's less interested in what people believe than why they believe it. So, he’s trying to find out."

We thought this must be old, because O'Sullivan and CNN colleague Elle Reeve were talking about the origins of the COVID virus. But no, we looked it up on YouTube, where CNN posted it four days ago under the title, "What it's like interviewing American extremists." Keep in mind, this is a guy who can totally understand why Luigi Mangione would shoot a man in cold blood on a New York City sidewalk.

In this excerpt, O'Sullivan and Reeve recall that in the early days of the pandemic, you were considered a conspiracy theorist, and probably racist if you believed in the lab leak theory. But that's OK, because as he says, "So many of the people who were most vocally pushing the lab leak theory are racist!"

A lot of people owe Sen. Tom Cotton an apology for chastizing him for spreading unfounded conspiracies.

🚨NEW: CNN Correspondent Donie O'Sullivan:



"So many of the people who were most vocally pushing the lab leak theory are racist!"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/tHPoVCQzI0 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 19, 2025

We're old enough to remember when all of the mainstream outlets, including CNN, were referring to it as the Wuhan virus, which they stopped doing as soon as President Trump referred to it as the Wuhan virus, therefore making it racist.

Yes. Because blaming it on Chinese peasants eating bat soup is the totally non-racist theory. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 21, 2025

Quite the opposite actually. The wet market narrative is the offensive one. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) July 21, 2025

I’m still trying to figure out how a lab leak is more racist than “gross foreigners eat disgusting wet market food and cause a global pandemic” — Mr. Misadventure (@Untimelyreload) July 20, 2025

Yes, CNN extremism expert O'Sullivan was the one who published the story claiming there was only serious extremism on the Right, and there was just no equivalent on the Left. As leftists were firebombing Tesla dealerships and murdering CEOs and burning down governors' mansions. Same guy.

Here's the complete podcast for anyone who's insane enough to sit through it:

Long chat with @elspethreeve here -- check it out and let us know what you think. Here for the hate. Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/Nxoo7UAQX6 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) July 17, 2025

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

