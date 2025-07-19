Sen. Chris Murphy Warns We Are on the Precipice of Entering a Censorship State

This writer would like to apologize for the glut of posts about "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" being canceled, even though it will stay on the air until next May. He never watched the show; everything he knew about the show came from reading Twitchy posts about Colbert — that was the only entertainment he gleaned from the show.

Advertisement

All of the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Democrats and the leftist media just proves that they knew the show was heavily liberally biased — they'd be cheering if it were a conservative getting canceled. As we've covered, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she's launched an investigation into Colbert being canceled. Sen. Amy Cloburchar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Sen. Bernie Sanders all posted their condolences to "a brilliant host and an even better person." "the best in the business," and an "extraordinary talent." Hakeem Jeffries saluted Colbert for always speaking truth to power and never bending the knee to a wannabe king.

Noam Blum (@neontaster) compiled a list of Colbert's guests in 2024:

Hakeem Jeffries (x2)

Bill Clinton

Tim Waltz

John Fetterman

Kamala Harris

Mark Kelly

Ketanji Brown Jackson

AOC (x2)

Pete Buttigieg

Nancy Pelosi

Hillary Clinton

Bernie Sanders (x2)

Elizabeth Warren (x2)

Adam Kinzinger

Gretchen Whitmer

Jamaal Bowman

Cory Booker

Doug Emhoff

Stephen Breyer

Notice a pattern? John Fetterman is the closest he came to giving a conservative a platform.

Now, following Warren, Sen. Chris Murphy has put out an emergency video warning that we're "on the precipice of entering a censorship state." Murphy proves to be a better comedian than Colbert, claiming that CBS settled a "totally bogus lawsuit that they would have won in a walk in court." If that's true, why didn't they take it to trial instead of settling? To avoid discovery, that's why.

This editor couldn't make it through the whole two minutes; perhaps you have a stronger constitution.

If you refuse to see what is happening, the cancellation of the Colbert show should open your eyes.



I want to explain to you what a censorship state looks like - where a corrupt government gives favors to media that suppresses criticism of the regime. pic.twitter.com/qxWJ7hqBsE — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 19, 2025

Again, they're flat-out admitting that Colbert was politically biased. He only spoke truth to power when Trump was in office.

A censorship state? CBS canceled the show, not the Trump administration.

So you're saying we could reach a point where, hypothetically, the White House itself contacts a social media platform to ask them to take down accounts for saying things they don't like? Maybe about vaccines or something? Again, purely hypothetical.



Scary times we're living in. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 19, 2025

The fact that you’re this upset makes it even better that Colbert was cancelled.



He was a propagandist losing his network over $40M a year. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 19, 2025

Liberal media company fires liberal personality … Republicans strike again. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) July 19, 2025

It’s a corporate decision. — Thomas Marchetti (@ThomasMarchet13) July 19, 2025

If it were true that they were trying to mollify Trump by canceling Colbert, they'd take him off the air now, not next May.

Advertisement

It really is almost uncanny how the left looks right into the cameras and unironically describes exactly what they have been doing to the right for the years when they were in power. — Jim Bond (@JimBond6) July 19, 2025

This is hysterical!



Please, Senator, post for me your copious objections to the Biden administration censoring social media during the pandemic.



I'll wait, but I won't hold my breath. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) July 19, 2025

This is hysterical!



Please, Senator, post for me your copious objections to the Biden administration censoring social media during the pandemic.



I'll wait, but I won't hold my breath. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) July 19, 2025

Balloon juice. What is happening with the cancellation of the Colbert show is that it's losing $40 million a year because next to no one in the demo advertisers want to reach watches it. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) July 19, 2025

The Constitution guaranteed Stephen Colbert a late-night television show. Now his rights are being violated.

***