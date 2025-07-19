VIP
Former NPR Chief Defends Fellow Democrat Colbert Saying He’s 'Bipartisan' and 'Speaks Trut...
As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the An...
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Thanks Stephen Colbert for Speaking Truth to Power
WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for...
Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Bernie Sanders' Attempt to Make the Colbert Cancellation About Trump Is ANOTHER Socialist...
OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values...
PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but...
Mother Jones Sounds Alarm About a 'Dark New Chapter in Trump's Authoritarian Slide'
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending...
Brian Stelter's Analysis of Stephen Colbert's 'Masterful' Run As 'Late Show' Host Left...
VIP
USA Today Columnist's Assessment of Trump's Second Term So Far Is a Ratio-Worthy...

Sen. Chris Murphy Warns We Are on the Precipice of Entering a Censorship State

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 19, 2025
Twitter

This writer would like to apologize for the glut of posts about "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" being canceled, even though it will stay on the air until next May. He never watched the show; everything he knew about the show came from reading Twitchy posts about Colbert — that was the only entertainment he gleaned from the show.

Advertisement

All of the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Democrats and the leftist media just proves that they knew the show was heavily liberally biased — they'd be cheering if it were a conservative getting canceled. As we've covered, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she's launched an investigation into Colbert being canceled. Sen. Amy Cloburchar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Sen. Bernie Sanders all posted their condolences to "a brilliant host and an even better person." "the best in the business," and an "extraordinary talent." Hakeem Jeffries saluted Colbert for always speaking truth to power and never bending the knee to a wannabe king.

Noam Blum (@neontaster) compiled a list of Colbert's guests in 2024:

  • Hakeem Jeffries (x2)
  • Bill Clinton
  • Tim Waltz
  • John Fetterman
  • Kamala Harris
  • Mark Kelly
  • Ketanji Brown Jackson
  • AOC (x2)
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Nancy Pelosi
  • Hillary Clinton
  • Bernie Sanders (x2)
  • Elizabeth Warren (x2)
  • Adam Kinzinger
  • Gretchen Whitmer
  • Jamaal Bowman
  • Cory Booker
  • Doug Emhoff
  • Stephen Breyer

Notice a pattern? John Fetterman is the closest he came to giving a conservative a platform.

Now, following Warren, Sen. Chris Murphy has put out an emergency video warning that we're "on the precipice of entering a censorship state." Murphy proves to be a better comedian than Colbert, claiming that CBS settled a "totally bogus lawsuit that they would have won in a walk in court." If that's true, why didn't they take it to trial instead of settling? To avoid discovery, that's why.

Recommended

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This editor couldn't make it through the whole two minutes; perhaps you have a stronger constitution.

Again, they're flat-out admitting that Colbert was politically biased. He only spoke truth to power when Trump was in office.

A censorship state? CBS canceled the show, not the Trump administration.

If it were true that they were trying to mollify Trump by canceling Colbert, they'd take him off the air now, not next May.

Advertisement

The Constitution guaranteed Stephen Colbert a late-night television show. Now his rights are being violated.

***

Tags:

CHRIS MURPHY STEPHEN COLBERT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the Animated Show Was
Amy Curtis
WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for Emergency Weather Alerts
Amy Curtis
Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending Obama
Doug P.
Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Brett T.
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a Lot More Sense Now
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold Amy Curtis
Advertisement