Chuck Schumer Blames Trump's Cruelty and Downright Incompetence for Incinerated Food

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer has already claimed that the Trump administration is going to kill people by defunding PBS and NPR. “It’s a matter of life and death," he said, noting that public broadcasting is the only way people can get information on natural disasters.

Now Schumer is shocked by the cruelty and incompetence of the Trump administration, which is incinerating 500 tons of emergency food. Why would President Donald Trump do that if not to kill more Americans?

Trump incinerating 500 tons of emergency food set to go to hungry kids has nothing to do with government efficiency.



It has nothing to do with fighting government waste.



It’s cruelty and downright incompetence. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 16, 2025

How's this for a game of telephone? Snopes looked into a report from The Atlantic:

The rumor stemmed from a report in The Atlantic that cited anonymous sources within the U.S. government. It did not mention which part of the government employed these sources. We have contacted the White House and the Department of State, under which USAID operated, to seek confirmation that this food was indeed set to be incinerated. We will update this report should they respond. Because Snopes could not directly verify the story, we left it unrated. Citing these sources, the report said these high-energy biscuits were in storage at a warehouse in Dubai, a city and emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The administration of former President Joe Biden had acquired the nutrient-packed biscuits to distribute to children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to The Atlantic. The biscuits, which could have fed 1.5 million malnourished children for one week, had cost $800,000, the sources reportedly told The Atlantic, and their incineration would cost another $130,000, bringing the total bill to nearly $1 million. The food expired on July 16, 2025, the report said. It had been stored in Dubai for months as staffing and funding cuts prevented USAID, the agency that acquired it, from distributing it.

Ah, The Atlantic cited anonymous sources. The same Atlantic that had anonymous sources reveal that Trump called troops "suckers and losers." Even Snopes couldn't rule on this one.

So it sat there rotting for years under Dems, but now it’s Trump’s fault for not serving spoiled beans? That’s rich, bro. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 16, 2025

Now, why would Trump incinerate 500 tons of emergency food other than cartoon villainy?



When something seems utterly insane, instead of just believing it, a sensible person who’s not a moron would seek the full story.



Unless he’s trying to scam you. https://t.co/jCOLgk213g — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 16, 2025

You forgot to mention that the food was spoiled, Chuck... — cevin1776 (@Cervin1776) July 16, 2025

Be specific, or don’t mention it. — Eddie, USN (Ret) 🇺🇸 (@eoverfelt) July 16, 2025

Maybe Schumer could send over some raw cheeseburgers.

The truth is already out. Why would you post this? — Evets (@Evets94343955) July 16, 2025

You really need to consider retiring or hiring better staff to manage your X posts.



You're so well past your political relevance expiration date. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) July 16, 2025

Wow. @SenSchumer wants “hungry kids” to eat rotten expired food. That’s Dem compassion for you in a nutshell. — Gwendolyn𝕏Sims 🇺🇸 (@gwendolynmsims) July 16, 2025

The food has expired. Why do you want to poison those innocent kids? — Budget Smarts (@BudgetIQ) July 16, 2025

Food sat around for years under Biden and was rotting and expired and you’re angry that Trump wouldn’t send this food out to people to make them sick? pic.twitter.com/I28PKPI0Fx — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 16, 2025

No, it was all due to USAID cuts.

If that food sat in warehouses for years, unused and unshipped, then the failure happened long before it was burned. That’s not efficiency or cruelty Schumer that’s exposing neglect, corruption, and logistical incompetence that was allowed to fester under the status quo.



You… — Cognitive Reboot 🇺🇸👊 (@jc_x_777) July 16, 2025

The post continues:

… don’t keep pretending a broken pipeline is helping people just because it sounds good in a press release. If the aid was never going to reach those who needed it, and if the system storing or managing it was compromised, then yes, you shut it down and fix it. The same politicians crying foul now are the ones who ignored the dysfunction and let this food rot in Dubai for years. Trump isn’t destroying help as you framed it he’s refusing to enable a corrupt system that gives the illusion of compassion while wasting time, money, and resources. If you actually care about helping people, you demand better. Not just more waste and more headlines.

Why do I feel like the truth is missing somewhere inside this post



Oh yeah all you do is lie. — WhiskeyPatriot (@Tjensen3) July 16, 2025

Why do you want to poison hungry kids with expired food Chuck? — DJaye (@daniejaye) July 16, 2025

The rancid food you guys didn’t distribute? — Satanás (@smejk70030) July 16, 2025

If it's expired, it must have been sitting in that warehouse, undistributed, for a long time. But now Trump is incinerating it just because he's cruel and wants kids to starve. OK.

