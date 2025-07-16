PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but...
VIP
CNN's Brian Stelter Warns What Will Happen If PBS Is Defunded
Rep. Brittany Pettersen Says Trump Never Cared About Fentanyl, Gets Schooled
VIP
In the Face of Druze Genocide, the Left's Silence Is Deafening
Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns
Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Sean Duffy a Liar, Then Claims Subways Are Safe
Every Battle Has Led to This: Fans Go WILD for 'Stranger Things' Season...
Joy Reid Says Trump Can Drown His Voters and They'll Still Support Him...
COPE and SEETHE: Trans Activists Are LIVID a Real Woman Was Cast In...
Blothar From GWAR Has a Special Message About Public Broadcasting
Has He Seen the Polls? Rep. Tim McBride Says Democrats Don't Need to...
Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental...
FACT: Gavin Newsom Is LYING About Gun Control Laws Lowering Gun Death Rates
GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge...

Chuck Schumer Blames Trump's Cruelty and Downright Incompetence for Incinerated Food

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer has already claimed that the Trump administration is going to kill people by defunding PBS and NPR. “It’s a matter of life and death," he said, noting that public broadcasting is the only way people can get information on natural disasters.

Advertisement

Now Schumer is shocked by the cruelty and incompetence of the Trump administration, which is incinerating 500 tons of emergency food. Why would President Donald Trump do that if not to kill more Americans?

How's this for a game of telephone? Snopes looked into a report from The Atlantic:

The rumor stemmed from a report in The Atlantic that cited anonymous sources within the U.S. government. It did not mention which part of the government employed these sources. We have contacted the White House and the Department of State, under which USAID operated, to seek confirmation that this food was indeed set to be incinerated. We will update this report should they respond. Because Snopes could not directly verify the story, we left it unrated.

Citing these sources, the report said these high-energy biscuits were in storage at a warehouse in Dubai, a city and emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The administration of former President Joe Biden had acquired the nutrient-packed biscuits to distribute to children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to The Atlantic. The biscuits, which could have fed 1.5 million malnourished children for one week, had cost $800,000, the sources reportedly told The Atlantic, and their incineration would cost another $130,000, bringing the total bill to nearly $1 million. 

The food expired on July 16, 2025, the report said. It had been stored in Dubai for months as staffing and funding cuts prevented USAID, the agency that acquired it, from distributing it.

Recommended

PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but Sen. John Kennedy Sure Didn't
Doug P.
Advertisement

Ah, The Atlantic cited anonymous sources. The same Atlantic that had anonymous sources reveal that Trump called troops "suckers and losers." Even Snopes couldn't rule on this one.

Maybe Schumer could send over some raw cheeseburgers.

Advertisement

No, it was all due to USAID cuts.

The post continues:

… don’t keep pretending a broken pipeline is helping people just because it sounds good in a press release. If the aid was never going to reach those who needed it, and if the system storing or managing it was compromised, then yes, you shut it down and fix it.

The same politicians crying foul now are the ones who ignored the dysfunction and let this food rot in Dubai for years. Trump isn’t destroying help as you framed it he’s refusing to enable a corrupt system that gives the illusion of compassion while wasting time, money, and resources.

If you actually care about helping people, you demand better. Not just more waste and more headlines.

Advertisement

If it's expired, it must have been sitting in that warehouse, undistributed, for a long time. But now Trump is incinerating it just because he's cruel and wants kids to starve. OK.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but Sen. John Kennedy Sure Didn't
Doug P.
GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL
Doug P.
Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Brittany Pettersen Says Trump Never Cared About Fentanyl, Gets Schooled
Brett T.
Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Sean Duffy a Liar, Then Claims Subways Are Safe
Brett T.
Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but Sen. John Kennedy Sure Didn't Doug P.
Advertisement