California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots

Remember that thing we all predicted was going to happen? Well, it looks more and more likely every day that we were right. As we reported last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a massive $100 million investment in restoring people's homes from the wildfires. There was a catch, though. This wasn't aid for people to rebuild their homes; people can't even get permits to clear the debris from their property. Newsom posted that the money would "help rapidly rebuild affordable, multifamily rental housing for Angelenos displaced by the January wildfires."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the California Senate passed a bill that would let Los Angeles County purchased these fire-destroyed lots at minimal cost and turn them into low-income housing.

BREAKING - The California Senate has passed SB 549, granting LA County authority to purchase fire‑destroyed lots for minimal cost and convert them into low‑income housing, directly contradicting Gavin Newsom’s previous assurance to homeowners that such government‑driven property… — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 15, 2025

… conversions wouldn't happen.

The Center Square reports:

The California Senate passed a bill to authorize a Los Angeles County “Resilient Rebuilding Authority" that could use public funds to "purchase lots at a fair price for land banking," and "create open space." The bill would also allow municipal bodies to use property taxes to fund low-income housing and public transit. Senate Bill 549 now has a hearing in the state Assembly scheduled for Wednesday. … The RRA also would “facilitate reconstruction of lost rental housing stock, including by promotion of accessory dwelling units, senior-serving housing, and replacement of affordable housing lost in the fires.” … Wednesday's hearing is set for just over a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for “multifamily low-income housing development” in communities in Los Angeles devastated by the Palisades, Eaton and Hughes wildfires.

But as we are well aware Gavin is an honorable man who never lies or tells falsehoods and surely he will veto this measure once it gets to his desk.

😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣



Sorry I tried to do that with a straight face. — Casey k (@CaseykinNC) July 15, 2025

Color me surprised 🙄 — Tammy Cyphert (@TammyCyphert) July 15, 2025

This is UNCONSTITUTIONAL--5th Amendment requires just compensation. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) July 15, 2025

So it was a land grab, then? — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) July 15, 2025

That's what we were all expecting from the start.

Given enough time…



…it seems that most conspiracy theories turn into reality about California governance



It’s remarkably terrifying to watch. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 15, 2025

It gets worse. They will steal money from taxpayers to develop the low income housing, to subsidize the cost of development. The developer will then collect the rent from the government. This is how communism works. — Ed Patisso (@EdPatisso) July 15, 2025

Welp, Pacific Palisades, I'm glad I got to enjoy you in the Before Times. It was a dreamy and magical place to grow up -- I'm sure the felons, homeless schizophrenics, junkies, and illegals will take great care of it 😂 https://t.co/khHeTz03FK — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 15, 2025

"Turn Pacific Palisades into low-income housing" would be dismissed as too on-the-nose and too much of a right-wing fever dream to be credible in a fiction story — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

Saw this coming all the way from ATL GA

Land grab

Low income housing

Bye buh single family homes & quaint neighborhoods — Trumplican (@freespeechreign) July 15, 2025

Somebody's going to get really, really rich off this scam. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) July 15, 2025

Ever since I saw that video of the clerk in the permitting office saying "don't know why, permits just aren't being approved right now" I knew it was going to be a land grab.



Class action lawsuit, now. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) July 15, 2025

It's not a done deal … yet. The state Assembly will discuss the “Resilient Rebuilding Authority" on Wednesday. But they're almost guaranteed to pass it.

Who saw this coming?

***