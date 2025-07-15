California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots

Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

Remember that thing we all predicted was going to happen? Well, it looks more and more likely every day that we were right. As we reported last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a massive $100 million investment in restoring people's homes from the wildfires. There was a catch, though. This wasn't aid for people to rebuild their homes; people can't even get permits to clear the debris from their property. Newsom posted that the money would "help rapidly rebuild affordable, multifamily rental housing for Angelenos displaced by the January wildfires."

On Tuesday, the California Senate passed a bill that would let Los Angeles County purchased these fire-destroyed lots at minimal cost and turn them into low-income housing.

… conversions wouldn't happen.

The Center Square reports:

The California Senate passed a bill to authorize a Los Angeles County “Resilient Rebuilding Authority" that could use public funds to "purchase lots at a fair price for land banking," and "create open space." The bill would also allow municipal bodies to use property taxes to fund low-income housing and public transit. Senate Bill 549 now has a hearing in the state Assembly scheduled for Wednesday.

The RRA also would “facilitate reconstruction of lost rental housing stock, including by promotion of accessory dwelling units, senior-serving housing, and replacement of affordable housing lost in the fires.”

Wednesday's hearing is set for just over a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for “multifamily low-income housing development” in communities in Los Angeles devastated by the Palisades, Eaton and Hughes wildfires. 

That's what we were all expecting from the start.

It's not a done deal … yet. The state Assembly will discuss the “Resilient Rebuilding Authority" on Wednesday. But they're almost guaranteed to pass it.

Who saw this coming?

