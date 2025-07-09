Sen. Patty Murray: Trump Wants to Pull Grandma Out of Nursing Home and Put Her to Work on Farm

This post from Sen. Patty Murray is from Wednesday, so she posted it after the One Big Beautiful Bill had been signed into law. Plenty of Democrats gave speeches while the bill was being debated about how many thousands of people were going to die because the bill cut Medicaid to illegal aliens and added a work requirement for single, able-bodied people.

Murray heard Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins squash all of those amnesty rumors that were floating around on Tuesday and thought she'd weigh in:

The Trump administration thinks we should pull grandma out of the nursing home to have her work on a farm.



THAT'S who's losing Medicaid.



And I promise you, they will not fill the jobs left by immigrant farmworkers who this administration is deporting. https://t.co/DBNnHzdRm8 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 9, 2025

Illegal immigrant farmworkers. And yes, they're being deported. We're sorry you can't keep your slave labor to pick the crops.

It's not too late to delete this, Senator.



Medicaid ≠ Medicare — Attas (@TxRecon1) July 9, 2025

Grandmas are on Medicare, not Medicaid — GrumpX (@GrumpX_OnX) July 9, 2025

The elderly are on Medicare not Medicaid. Learn the difference. It’s big. — Your 🐂💩meter says you’re full. (@brokengvmnt) July 9, 2025

Grandma is on Medicare not Medicaid. — Colleen Grant Dick (@ColleenGDick) July 9, 2025

None of this is true. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 9, 2025

Grandma would not be considered an able bodied worker. — Shaina Cole (@ShainaCole_) July 9, 2025

You think Rollins was talking about the elderly when she said "able-bodied Americans"? That seems like partisan tripe to me. — Geoffrey Chaucer (@Fongistan) July 9, 2025

You're pathological. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 9, 2025

You lie. Working age people have to go back to work 20 hours, volunteer or be in school. That is not difficult for people to do. — SJ🇺🇸Close the Border! Trump 2024! (@sandrajaniga) July 9, 2025

Liar...you cant be that dumb. ABLE BODIED YOUNG ADULTS. That was easy huh? — 🇺🇸 (@bobbygoss30) July 9, 2025

Hey Patty....I'm a grandmother and I do work on my farm. It isn't so bad. But I know older people, citizens, who can't even get Medicaid because of all the illegals you people have placed on it. Shame on you. — Where's the Complaint Department? (@treasurebefound) July 9, 2025

None of the proposals adversely affect grandma in the nursing home. Why are you so against having a moderately low work/volunteer requirement for able-bodied adult people to get Medicaid? — Richard S (@ras_twit2K) July 9, 2025

Your fear mongering reeks of desperation and stupidity. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) July 9, 2025

Democrats have limitless contempt for the intelligence of their supporters. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) July 9, 2025

The comments didn't go in quite the direction she'd planned. We'll give her credit for the colorful scenario: President Trump pulling your grandmother out of a nursing home and making her work on a farm to get health care. Let the illegals do the farm work, cheaply.

