Sen. Patty Murray: Trump Wants to Pull Grandma Out of Nursing Home and Put Her to Work on Farm

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

This post from Sen. Patty Murray is from Wednesday, so she posted it after the One Big Beautiful Bill had been signed into law. Plenty of Democrats gave speeches while the bill was being debated about how many thousands of people were going to die because the bill cut Medicaid to illegal aliens and added a work requirement for single, able-bodied people.

Murray heard Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins squash all of those amnesty rumors that were floating around on Tuesday and thought she'd weigh in:

Illegal immigrant farmworkers. And yes, they're being deported. We're sorry you can't keep your slave labor to pick the crops.

