Scott Jennings to Sen. Chuck Schumer: 'Bro Stop Being a Drama Queen'

As Twitchy reported earlier, Iran launched missiles at an American air base in Qatar in retaliation for the Trump administration's bombing of Iran's nuclear enrichment sites Saturday night. Fortunately, the United States reported no casualties. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that 14 missiles were fired, 13 were shot down, and one was "set free" because it didn't pose a threat. Word is that the Trump administration isn't considering responding to the attack in Qatar because it considers Iran's missile strike "symbolic" — they knew they had to do something to answer the bombings.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was informed of the strike on Iran in advance, is complaining that Congress wasn't informed ahead of time and hopes that the Trump administration doesn't "make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress."

I’ve seen press reports that Iranian missiles are targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East—putting the lives of thousands of American servicemembers at immediate risk.



I’ve asked the Trump administration to give me a classified briefing to lay out the full threat… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 23, 2025

The post continues:

… picture, the intelligence behind Iran’s retaliation, and the details, scope, and timeline of any U.S. response. Most importantly, I’ve demanded they lay out exactly what measures they’re taking—right now—to keep our servicemembers safe. The Trump administration should not make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress. The law requires the Trump administration to consult with Congress. The Constitution demands it. And the American people—especially the families of those in harm’s way—deserve nothing less.

The same mistake it made this weekend? You mean not informing Congress and having them leak the details of the strike to the media and, thus, Iran? The mission was a resounding success precisely because Congress wasn't given the opportunity to undermine it.

CNN's Scott Jennings called out Schumer:

Bro stop being a drama queen & just read the @nytimes. Iran pretty much said no mas pic.twitter.com/u1OcrcdPBk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 23, 2025

As we said, Iran was compelled to do something. The minimum possible to save face.

Plenty informed Schumer that this weekend was no mistake.

You'll get nothing and like it!



You were briefed on the operation this weekend prior to its start. Don't act like you didn't know about it. — ~ JJ ~ (@jnicolem) June 23, 2025

"The Trump administration should not make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress" — good one.

Relax, the administration isn't planning any further strikes. It got the job done Saturday.

***