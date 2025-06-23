Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun...
Laura Ingraham Spots 2 'Self-Righteous Media Dinosaurs' With ZERO Self-Awareness
Hypocrisy in the Wake of the Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities
Nancy Pelosi: The She-Wolf of Wall Street Strikes Again with Millions in Market...
The View's Meltdown: Shrews Spiral Over U.S. Strike on Iran with Clueless Rants
Nebraska Meatpacker Stunned: Americans Will Work 'Undesirable' Jobs If You Pay Them Like...
VIP
Dems Who Were Fine With Biden's Open Border Now 'Taking Steps to Keep...
He Sleuthed It Out: Keith Olbermann Claims Trump Only Bombed Iran Because 'He...
NYC's Mayoral Race Goes Full Jihadi: DeSantis Braces for Blue-State Refugees to Flood...
Rubio Steamrolls Margaret Brennan On Live TV!
SURE Pal: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council LIES, Claims U.S. Air Base in...
BREAKING: Iran Firing Missiles at U.S. Air Base In Qatar, Update: NO CASUALTIES,...
'Deport This LOSER!' Scott Jennings Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrat Hero Mahmoud...
Jonathan Turley Spots NPR Making ANOTHER Case for Defunding (This Time About Trump's...

Scott Jennings to Sen. Chuck Schumer: 'Bro Stop Being a Drama Queen'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, Iran launched missiles at an American air base in Qatar in retaliation for the Trump administration's bombing of Iran's nuclear enrichment sites Saturday night. Fortunately, the United States reported no casualties. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that 14 missiles were fired, 13 were shot down, and one was "set free" because it didn't pose a threat. Word is that the Trump administration isn't considering responding to the attack in Qatar because it considers Iran's missile strike "symbolic" — they knew they had to do something to answer the bombings.

Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was informed of the strike on Iran in advance, is complaining that Congress wasn't informed ahead of time and hopes that the Trump administration doesn't "make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress."

The post continues:

… picture, the intelligence behind Iran’s retaliation, and the details, scope, and timeline of any U.S. response. Most importantly, I’ve demanded they lay out exactly what measures they’re taking—right now—to keep our servicemembers safe.

The Trump administration should not make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress.

The law requires the Trump administration to consult with Congress. The Constitution demands it. And the American people—especially the families of those in harm’s way—deserve nothing less.

The same mistake it made this weekend? You mean not informing Congress and having them leak the details of the strike to the media and, thus, Iran? The mission was a resounding success precisely because Congress wasn't given the opportunity to undermine it.

Recommended

Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun Control
Brett T.
Advertisement

 CNN's Scott Jennings called out Schumer:

As we said, Iran was compelled to do something. The minimum possible to save face.

Plenty informed Schumer that this weekend was no mistake.

Advertisement

"The Trump administration should not make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress" — good one.

Relax, the administration isn't planning any further strikes. It got the job done Saturday.

***

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun Control
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The View's Meltdown: Shrews Spiral Over U.S. Strike on Iran with Clueless Rants
justmindy
Laura Ingraham Spots 2 'Self-Righteous Media Dinosaurs' With ZERO Self-Awareness
Doug P.
Nebraska Meatpacker Stunned: Americans Will Work 'Undesirable' Jobs If You Pay Them Like Humans
justmindy
Nancy Pelosi: The She-Wolf of Wall Street Strikes Again with Millions in Market Gains
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun Control Brett T.
Advertisement