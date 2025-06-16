Stephen Miller Says the Actual Crisis at Hand Is the Work of Sanctuary Cities

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, along with many other Democrats, says the violent riots (that Maxine Waters says aren't happening) are entirely President Donald Trump's fault. People were just peacefully protesting at an ICE facility when Trump decided to incite violence by sending in the National Guard to assist with local law enforcement, who we've been told were given a stand-down order by the mayor.

Trump's Truth Social post about sending in more ICE agents to blue sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York triggered California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said that inciting violence and chaos in these otherwise law-abiding and peaceful cities was Trump's plan.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who might be the most hated member of the administration by progressives, laid out the actual crisis at hand: not Trump militarizing blue cities but rather sanctuary cities working to end the sovereignty of the United States. Why should we be the only country that's not allowed to have borders?

Sanctuary Cities are engaged in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct, defy and dismantle the federal laws of the United States in order to end the sovereignty of the United States.



That is the crisis at hand. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 16, 2025

Precisely why we can’t split hairs on who we deport. Illegal is illegal. Deport every last one of them! — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 16, 2025

When the White House tried to make the point that ICE was targeting the "worst of the worst" by posting mug shots of the criminals and rapists who'd been rounded up, CNN complied with liberal demands to blur out the faces over the criminal charges.

The people authorizing sanctuary need to be prosecuted for harboring — Jeff Moll (@bigjeffm) June 16, 2025

We need to reinvent safety in all of our cities. — MAGAfan1776 (@magafan1776) June 16, 2025

Defund them all — George 🗽 (@georgearchie__) June 16, 2025

Exactly right. Enforcing immigration law is not a crisis. But allowing millions of illegal immigrants to cross the border—and inviting them into sanctuary cities and states, as they did—is. — TDM (@tldrmorgan) June 16, 2025

The crisis was President Joe Biden's four-year open-door policy at the border.

If a city openly defies federal law, why are they still cashing federal checks? 🧾✂️



Cut the funding. Audit everything. If it's illegal, prosecute it. Sanctuary cities shouldn't get a dime to subsidize lawlessness. 🏛️💸🛑 — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) June 16, 2025

Commie plot from the start. — Vortex9 (@Savage_Vortex9) June 16, 2025

Do they have the upper hand?

I’d like to enjoy my state again. This must be the number one priority until only commom sense policy remains. — BoogerShooger (@boogershoogerer) June 16, 2025

Should be a slam dunk case for the DOJ. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) June 16, 2025

These are islands of lawlessness within our borders. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) June 16, 2025

Arrest everyone involved. This has to stop. — White Ghost (@whtghsts) June 16, 2025

They put Sen. Alex Padilla in cuffs for 10 minutes for his stunt of bum rushing the podium while a Cabinet member was giving a press conference, and look at how the Democrats and media cried over that. Imagine what arresting Newsom for harboring illegals would do.

They are in open rebellion — Mixed Race Conservative (@endbirthright) June 16, 2025

