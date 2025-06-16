Stephen Miller Says the Actual Crisis at Hand Is the Work of Sanctuary Cities

Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, along with many other Democrats, says the violent riots (that Maxine Waters says aren't happening) are entirely President Donald Trump's fault. People were just peacefully protesting at an ICE facility when Trump decided to incite violence by sending in the National Guard to assist with local law enforcement, who we've been told were given a stand-down order by the mayor.

Trump's Truth Social post about sending in more ICE agents to blue sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York triggered California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said that inciting violence and chaos in these otherwise law-abiding and peaceful cities was Trump's plan.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who might be the most hated member of the administration by progressives, laid out the actual crisis at hand: not Trump militarizing blue cities but rather sanctuary cities working to end the sovereignty of the United States. Why should we be the only country that's not allowed to have borders?

When the White House tried to make the point that ICE was targeting the "worst of the worst" by posting mug shots of the criminals and rapists who'd been rounded up, CNN complied with liberal demands to blur out the faces over the criminal charges.

The crisis was President Joe Biden's four-year open-door policy at the border.

They put Sen. Alex Padilla in cuffs for 10 minutes for his stunt of bum rushing the podium while a Cabinet member was giving a press conference, and look at how the Democrats and media cried over that. Imagine what arresting Newsom for harboring illegals would do.

