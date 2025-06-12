VIP
Rep. Jamie Raskin Calls Nick Sortor a 'Fascist' and 'QAnon'
PBS Reports From the 'Almost Festival-Like' Protests in Los Angeles
BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in...
'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and...
Los Angeles Times' Take on Alex Padilla Stunt Is Unbelievable, but Expected
LAWSPLAINING: Uh-oh. Judge Breyer Is Probably Going to Rule That Trump Cannot Call...
Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'
Chuck Todd Confuses Violent Rioting and Expressing Your Right to Assemble Peacefully
The Ever Classy Alexander Vindman to Kristi Noem: F*** Off You Fascist B****
Rep. Ted Lieu Tells the National Guard Troops They Are Following Unlawful Orders
CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser
Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race
Democratic Rep. Has a Profane Meltdown at Rep. Mike Lawler
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Los Angeles Citizen BODYSLAMS 'Protester' Who Assaulted Police...

Sensitive But Masculine Pete Buttigieg Says Alex Padilla Video 'Made His Stomach Turn'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

It's amazing how quickly the talking points go out. Sen. Chuck Schumer said that seeing video of Sen. Alex Padilla being forcibly removed from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference "sickened my stomach." We're not sure if that's immediately before or after prospective Democratic VP nominee Pete Buttigieig said that watching the video made his stomach turn, as it did for millions of Americans watching.

Advertisement

… make it out of this.

He had on his sad eyes but also the very masculine beard.

Recommended

BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in Los Angeles
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We see what you did there.

Padilla just happened by and stopped in and interrupted the press conference because he had a question that apparently just couldn't wait.

Prepare for a full day of this Friday. It will knock the riots right out of the headlines.

***

Tags: ALEX PADILLA DHS KRISTI NOEM PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in Los Angeles
Aaron Walker
'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and Dems' BS Spin
Doug P.
LAWSPLAINING: Uh-oh. Judge Breyer Is Probably Going to Rule That Trump Cannot Call Out the Military in LA
Aaron Walker
No WONDER He's Losing His Mind on X! New California Poll Spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R for Gavin Newsom
Sam J.
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS
Sam J.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Los Angeles Citizen BODYSLAMS 'Protester' Who Assaulted Police (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in Los Angeles Aaron Walker
Advertisement