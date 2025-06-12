Sensitive But Masculine Pete Buttigieg Says Alex Padilla Video 'Made His Stomach Turn'

It's amazing how quickly the talking points go out. Sen. Chuck Schumer said that seeing video of Sen. Alex Padilla being forcibly removed from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference "sickened my stomach." We're not sure if that's immediately before or after prospective Democratic VP nominee Pete Buttigieig said that watching the video made his stomach turn, as it did for millions of Americans watching.

NEW: A "somber" Pete Buttigieg says his stomach is queasy after watching Senator Alex Padilla get arrested, says President Trump has crossed the "reddest" line ever.



Buttigieg put his "sad eyes" on to tell people about how distraught he is.



Wow, poor guy. I hope he'll… pic.twitter.com/kF9OrvOoKV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

… make it out of this.

He had on his sad eyes but also the very masculine beard.

Hilarious, he was perfectly fine with his staff manhandling me after I tried to ask him a question in East Palestine. His staffers then tried to have a police officer remove me from a PUBLIC parking lot — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 12, 2025

Wow! And here I thought Pete was actually horrified by people getting manhandled. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

No one is falling for this. — Dante King (@KingDante94) June 12, 2025

Hopefully the stress will not disturb his milk production. — Teena Johnson (@TeenaJ) June 12, 2025

He should fill out a Hurts Feelings Report immediately and submit it to the FBI. I’m sure Dan Bongino will be all over it 🤣 — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) June 12, 2025

You would think he'd have a stronger stomach. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) June 13, 2025

We see what you did there.

He wasn't arrested. — The Sapient Savant 🇺🇸 ☝️ (@joesap23) June 13, 2025

Dude, Trump had zero to do with that. Run up aggressively on a protectee in jeans and a windbreaker and what happens next is pretty expected. — TexasGunTeacher (@PracticalCarry) June 12, 2025

They all know it was planned. — Irish Italian Gal🇺🇸Tx. (@gal_italia36144) June 12, 2025

Padilla just happened by and stopped in and interrupted the press conference because he had a question that apparently just couldn't wait.

The fake emotions are wearing thin. — #CosmoCoolPup (@CosmoCoolPup) June 12, 2025

Petey may suffer from this trauma for decades. 😢 — PRowe (@PRowe1541251) June 12, 2025

Prepare for a full day of this Friday. It will knock the riots right out of the headlines.

***