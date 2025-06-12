PBS Reports From the 'Almost Festival-Like' Protests in Los Angeles

As we reported this week, David Dayen reported for The American Prospect that the anti-ICE protests (actually anti-everything protests) were like a "cry of hope" and joy. The crowd mixed "intense anger" with "determination, pride, and joy." "You could see mini-reunions break out in the crowd, people reconnecting to join in common purpose," Dayen wrote.

CNN's Brian Stelter has directed us to look at all of the cars that aren't burning in downtown Los Angeles. It's mostly peaceful, except for the looting and violent rioting, which is what the Trump administration is concerned with. Looting that Apple Store sure showed ICE.

PBS News seems to be taking the same tack as Stelter, looking at the bright side of the mostly peaceful protests. In fact, the reporter on the ground there said it was an "almost festival-like" atmosphere.

The comedic timing here is so perfect, it could be from an SNL skit. H/T @claywaters44 pic.twitter.com/glEdNrTisM — Geoffrey Dickens (@GCDickens) June 12, 2025

What's a festival without fireworks?

PBS reports the riots in LA are "almost festival like."



You know, except for all the explosions and looting. pic.twitter.com/GFtz1N7u80 — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) June 12, 2025

They know we've seen the videos of the burning cars and rioters throwing rocks off of bridges onto police, right?

Glad to see lessons have been learned. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 12, 2025

Extraordinary — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 12, 2025

Hey, explosions are festive. Just look at 4th of July and New Years. — Chris Karabats (@Zaphoid) June 12, 2025

Vey festive



*flashbang goes off*



It's like Coachella...



*tear gas wafts by* — Alan Cristoffer (@TedyhereMC) June 12, 2025

"It's been quiet—"



BOOM



"So yea super chill out here." — Ross Davidson (@RossDavidson7) June 12, 2025

Let the fundraising begin. PBS has been defunded. — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) June 12, 2025

This is why you defund @NPR and @PBS



Taxpayers won’t pay for their propaganda anymore. — Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) June 12, 2025

She'll be back in her hotel room uptown before it even gets dark.

