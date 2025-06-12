PBS Reports From the 'Almost Festival-Like' Protests in Los Angeles

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 12, 2025
Twitter

As we reported this week, David Dayen reported for The American Prospect that the anti-ICE protests (actually anti-everything protests) were like a "cry of hope" and joy. The crowd mixed "intense anger" with "determination, pride, and joy." "You could see mini-reunions break out in the crowd, people reconnecting to join in common purpose," Dayen wrote.

CNN's Brian Stelter has directed us to look at all of the cars that aren't burning in downtown Los Angeles. It's mostly peaceful, except for the looting and violent rioting, which is what the Trump administration is concerned with. Looting that Apple Store sure showed ICE.

PBS News seems to be taking the same tack as Stelter, looking at the bright side of the mostly peaceful protests. In fact, the reporter on the ground there said it was an "almost festival-like" atmosphere.

What's a festival without fireworks?

They know we've seen the videos of the burning cars and rioters throwing rocks off of bridges onto police, right?

She'll be back in her hotel room uptown before it even gets dark. 

***

