Chuck Todd Confuses Violent Rioting and Expressing Your Right to Assemble Peacefully

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Brevard County, Florida Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference saying that Florida law enforcement would not be coddling would-be rioters in the Sunshine State. "If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not gonna play."

Advertisement

Perhaps we need to break out the puppets and crayons for Chuck Todd, the same way Sheriff Grady Judd held up photographs to inform the press of the difference between a "protest" and a "riot." Yes, Ivey was blunt, but he also specified that his remark was intended for would-be rioters who would throw firebombs at police or point guns at them. All Todd heard was "the right to peaceful assembly."

In America, taxpayer funded officials don’t threaten citizens with death for expressing their right to assembly. https://t.co/6IMgDJlK1h — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 12, 2025

Again, pointing a gun at a deputy is not included in your First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

Throwing bricks, pointing guns at LE, etc. is not "expressing their right to assembly." If they peaceably assemble, as is their right, none of this will happen.



No wonder you're held up as a shining example of "fake news"; you apparently have no understanding of plain English. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) June 12, 2025

You’re right - they don’t. But they do for violent assembly. Like this Sheriff clearly stated. Keep looking, Chuck - surely you can find something, somewhere that sticks. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) June 12, 2025

Did you even listen to what he said? — Hermit Homestead (@HermitHomestead) June 12, 2025

Did you miss the word violent? — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) June 12, 2025

He heard it. He sympathizes with the rioters, so he left it out of his post.

For some reason, Chuck still doesn’t know what the word violent means. — Joe D (@jojohurricanes) June 12, 2025

You really are this stupid aren't you? Or do you think no one listened to what he actually said? — Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony (@ConfessingTroll) June 12, 2025

Go back and listen carefully to what he said, not what you imagine he said.



You are part of the problem. — Santiago (@fezzaririder) June 12, 2025

Why are you lying about what was said? #rhetorical — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) June 12, 2025

In America, we don't allow violent riots.



You get violent, and you live with the consequences. — M Lew (@MLew2024) June 12, 2025

Listening comprehension is hard when you're busy trying to create a narrative. If you were honest Chuck, I know it's hard for you, but you would have heard him say if you throw a brick, Molotov cocktail or point a gun.

These actions are not covered under the first amendment. — The Howling D (@Howlng_D) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

So you have a constitutional right to shoot at a cop? Great take. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) June 12, 2025

“Violent protestors” = “right to assemble”? Huh? — Paul Jansen (@pjansen0705) June 12, 2025

He did not threaten people for “expressing their right to assembly.” You are still lying? — Richard B (@fodder4skeptics) June 12, 2025

Yes, because as we said above, he sympathizes with the cause of the rioters and looters in Los Angeles.

***