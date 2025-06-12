Chuck Todd Confuses Violent Rioting and Expressing Your Right to Assemble Peacefully

'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 12, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Brevard County, Florida Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference saying that Florida law enforcement would not be coddling would-be rioters in the Sunshine State. "If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not gonna play." 

Perhaps we need to break out the puppets and crayons for Chuck Todd, the same way Sheriff Grady Judd held up photographs to inform the press of the difference between a "protest" and a "riot." Yes, Ivey was blunt, but he also specified that his remark was intended for would-be rioters who would throw firebombs at police or point guns at them. All Todd heard was "the right to peaceful assembly."

Again, pointing a gun at a deputy is not included in your First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

He heard it. He sympathizes with the rioters, so he left it out of his post.

Yes, because as we said above, he sympathizes with the cause of the rioters and looters in Los Angeles.

Tags: CHUCK TODD FLORIDA RIOTS

