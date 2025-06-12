'We're NOT Gonna Play': Fla. Sheriff Breaks Down What'll Happen to Thugs Who Try to Riot In HIS County

This morning we told you about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reminder for anybody who tries to riot or block traffic in his state, and this is probably one reason we won't see violent rioters doing the FAFO routine in the Sunshine State.

🚨FLORIDA (MAD) MAN: Governor DeSantis gives Floridians GREENLIGHT to Run Over Protestors Blocking Them in the Streets.



"That's their fault for impinging on you!"



Do you agree with @GovRonDeSantis? pic.twitter.com/LaBRdP1PwB — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 12, 2025

Another reason we're not likely to see any rioters comes to us courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff, who spelled out in detail what fate awaits anybody in a mob breaking the law.

Law enforcement officers like this are why violent mobs tend to choose areas run by soft on crime leftist Democrats because that's where they can do the most damage. Watch:

🚨 'WE WILL K*LL YOU!': Florida sheriff has a message for would-be leftist rioters. NOT IN FLORIDA.



"If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will K*LL you, graveyard… pic.twitter.com/rmpqCS9L2F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 12, 2025

This guy's not messing around and we love it. Here's the transcript via @EricLDaugh:

"If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will K*LL you, graveyard D*AD. We're NOT gonna play." "If you spit on us, you're going to the hospital, then jail." "If you hit one of us, you're going to the hospital, and jail - and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs we have here." "If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County - gather around it, refusing to let the driver leave? In our county, you're most likely gonna get RUN OVER, and dragged across the street."

That is in no way ambiguous, and would be rioters can't say they weren't warned.

Have fun, but don't even think about rioting.