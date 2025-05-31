Chuck Todd Insists the Democrat Party, Not the Media, Is to Blame for Biden Cover-Up

CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson are still pimping their book about the White House's cover-up of President Joe Biden's physical and cognitive decline, and the more they talk, the worse they sound. They claim to be journalists, but admit they were duped by the White House when it said that Biden was "sharp as a tack" and those videos of him stumbling around were "cheap fakes."

Back in April, Chuck Todd, likely from his basement, gave Tapper and Thompson some backup, saying, "This is not a media failure. This is a failure of the Democratic Party."

That's Todd's story, and he's sticking to it. He was a guest on Piers Morgan's show the other day and repeated his claim that it was the Democratic Party's fault that the media never looked into Biden's cognitive decline.

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd tells @piersmorgan he *REALLY* doesn't want people to call out media for Biden cover-up — pushes for *ALL* culpability to be on Dems🚨



"I do think this scandal should be more laser-focused on the Democratic Party ... in some ways there's almost an eagerness to… pic.twitter.com/ySM9O2G4Mr — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 30, 2025

The post continues:

… blame the press without looking at actual who should be blamed here. And it's the leadership and, frankly, the members of the Biden administration and the leadership of the Democratic Party who — they're the ones that lied." "Look, at the end of the day, no journalist is as good as their sources. At the end of the day, the Democratic Party lied to the American people. The leadership of the party lied to the American people — and that's where this scandal should be centered."

"Almost" an eagerness to blame the press? There's 100 percent reason to blame to press for covering up everything that we saw with our own eyes. Sure, the leadership of the Democratic Party lied to the American people … and the press parroted everything they said, treating with hostility anyone who questioned Biden's mental capacity.

The Fourth Estate exists not to be part of government or profit-driven institutions, but to scrutinize them—empowering the public to participate meaningfully in democratic life.



Chuck Todd: NUH UH — VBL’s Ghost (@Sorenthek) May 31, 2025

If that's the angle they want to go with, fine. Then we blame the dems and every single "journalist" should be fired since not a single one figured out the dems were lying. Can't have it both ways! — Vin Weasel (@Vin__Weasel) May 31, 2025

We should be "laser-focused" on the Democratic Party and ignore the media's complicity.

Still lying and pretending they are distinct entities — Jared (@Jar3d__) May 30, 2025

It was the responsibility of journalists to challenge and expose the lies, they covered for the liars. Never trust these journalists again. — skeptic (@freewillmjc) May 31, 2025

Fox News' Peter Doocy challenged Karine Jean-Pierre on the "cheap fakes." He was the only one.

Weak and pathetic.



Done. Go home y’all. — Time Traveling for Truth (@traveling_truth) May 31, 2025

I very much DO blame the Democrat party, but there is no denying that they had a willing, informed, enthusiastic ally in this coverup in the form of the mainstream media.



And no amount of deflection on the part of the media changes that fact. — That Guy, Fawkes (@ThatF95046) May 31, 2025

Unbelievably horrible take.



Insulting — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) May 30, 2025

Someone needs to tell Chuck Todd that the media and the DNC are one and the same. They're all the same crowd, the same tribe..... — Al's Café Americain™ (@therealADWarren) May 31, 2025

All of these frauds should quit their jobs in shame. — ssbn734 (@GenXPopsie) May 31, 2025

If I were a leader of a disinformation campaign to hide a feeble POTUS, I would say "look someplace else" too!



We all saw it with our own eyes. Blaming it on "sources" is just lazy gaslighting of every American that noticed. — Rando Coleman (@RandoColeman) May 31, 2025

Chuck Todd was so complicit. — Fountain Head (@Co39357290Carol) May 31, 2025

He absolutely was, as was Tapper. That's why Tapper allegedly hired a crisis PR firm. He apparently didn't understand that blaming the White House for deceiving the media made him look like a complete fraud.

***