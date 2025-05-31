Supercut Shows Media Claiming Trump Had Early Onset Dementia, Heart Disease
Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Ne...
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out...
Preemptively Autopen Pardoned Dem Rep. Raskin Wants Probe Into Legitimacy of Trump's Pardo...
Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him
Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria
Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources
Mayor of Minneapolis Explains How Progressive 'Good Governance' Deals With a Crime Problem
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Spe...
Wait ... WHAT? USSS Whistleblower Tells Josh Hawley Biden Used to Get Lost...
Jake Tapper Suspects Biden's Mental Decline Might Be Why the Border Wasn't Secure
VIP
After Biden Left the Border Open for 4 Years These Dems Just NOW...
This Week on Capitol Hill - Congress Back to Work Edition - 5-31-25
CNN Host Wanted a 'Good Faith Discussion' and Stephen Miller Pointed Out Why...

Chuck Todd Insists the Democrat Party, Not the Media, Is to Blame for Biden Cover-Up

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 31, 2025
Journalism meme

CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson are still pimping their book about the White House's cover-up of President Joe Biden's physical and cognitive decline, and the more they talk, the worse they sound. They claim to be journalists, but admit they were duped by the White House when it said that Biden was "sharp as a tack" and those videos of him stumbling around were "cheap fakes."

Advertisement

Back in April, Chuck Todd, likely from his basement, gave Tapper and Thompson some backup, saying, "This is not a media failure. This is a failure of the Democratic Party." 

That's Todd's story, and he's sticking to it. He was a guest on Piers Morgan's show the other day and repeated his claim that it was the Democratic Party's fault that the media never looked into Biden's cognitive decline.

The post continues:

… blame the press without looking at actual who should be blamed here. And it's the leadership and, frankly, the members of the Biden administration and the leadership of the Democratic Party who — they're the ones that lied."

"Look, at the end of the day, no journalist is as good as their sources. At the end of the day, the Democratic Party lied to the American people. The leadership of the party lied to the American people — and that's where this scandal should be centered."

"Almost" an eagerness to blame the press? There's 100 percent reason to blame to press for covering up everything that we saw with our own eyes. Sure, the leadership of the Democratic Party lied to the American people … and the press parroted everything they said, treating with hostility anyone who questioned Biden's mental capacity.

Recommended

Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'
Brett T.
Advertisement

We should be "laser-focused" on the Democratic Party and ignore the media's complicity.

Fox News' Peter Doocy challenged Karine Jean-Pierre on the "cheap fakes." He was the only one.

Advertisement

He absolutely was, as was Tapper. That's why Tapper allegedly hired a crisis PR firm. He apparently didn't understand that blaming the White House for deceiving the media made him look like a complete fraud.

***

Tags: CHUCK TODD DEMOCRATIC PARTY JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN MEDIA PIERS MORGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'
Brett T.
Supercut Shows Media Claiming Trump Had Early Onset Dementia, Heart Disease
Brett T.
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.
Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Never Be Rescued
justmindy
Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources
Grateful Calvin
Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets' Brett T.
Advertisement