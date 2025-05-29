Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues

Yesterday, this editor did a post on Democrat activist Olivia Julianna and how she claimed on a podcast that most conservative men are pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, and supportive of Black Lives Matter. We assume she's the new "code talker" to white men that Gov. Tim Walz failed to be.

Here comments got picked up by Donald Trump Jr., Libs of TikTok, and Trump War Room. Our own Sam J. wrote earlier Thursday that "whopper of an influencer" Julianna claimed on the podcast, "I love young men. I love frat guys.” Conservatives in the comments encouraged Julianna to double down on those policy issues in her effort to win back the young male vote.

BREAKING: Democrats have engaged Olivia Julianna as part of their strategy to bring young men to the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/c3JXlFgErG — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 29, 2025

Democrat Influencer Olivia Juliana shares heavily photoshopped image of herself after revealing she is being deployed by the Democrats to appeal to young male voters. pic.twitter.com/XBhZGJPmZg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 29, 2025

That tweet from Oli London made it into a compilation of posts that Julianna flashed on screen in her newest rant. She claims Republicans are judging her by her weight and asks if she lost another 65 pounds, Republicans would care about issues important to young men.

Olivia Julianna brands Republicans “pussies” for mocking her being used by Democrats to attract young male voters.



“Instead a lot of you want to talk about my weight, you use pictures of me from 65lbs ago…if I loose another 65lbs will y’all actually raise young men’s wages?” pic.twitter.com/lsnSyyzUH2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 29, 2025

Suddenly, her focus has turned to young men's wages and money for mental health services. What happened to being pro-choice, pro-gay marriage (which is a cover for pro-"gender affirming care" for minors), and pro-Black Lives Matter?

BREAKING: Democrats’ secret weapon Olivia Juliana announces plans to travel across the country to frat houses to bring young men into the Democratic Party.



She says she’s not “afraid” to do it.



pic.twitter.com/JHvK4IBq2i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2025

Look, we're being trolled. That's the only explanation. — Paledry (@paledry) May 29, 2025

I don’t care about her weight. I care about her deranged ideas. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2025

It’s not her weight, it’s her radical Marxist ideas & the hate the Democrat Party has for young men, working class people and anybody

who dares to disagree with them. They decided that illegals were more important than Americans. Everyone sees that no matter who’s speaking. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 29, 2025

Well she's off to a great start of trying to lure people away from the right isn't she? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 29, 2025

This will certainly attract men. — Long live the Bears (@occamstrader) May 29, 2025

If you want to attract voters, appeal to them with reason and substance. We've seen what theatrics get us. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 29, 2025

Yeah, she is just going to do great. 🤦‍♂️ — Tony 🇺🇸💙🇮🇱🎗️ (@Tony1968GT500KR) May 29, 2025

Olivia's going to make Dylan Mulvaneys Bud Lite campaign look like a major success. — Brian Macisaac (@brian_macisaac) May 29, 2025

Really going to be attracting male voters with this kind of talking — Southern Belle (@SBelleofAL) May 29, 2025

Good for her for her weight loss journey. — Gnilrad (@Gnilrad1778884) May 29, 2025

We do agree with her that she should lose another 65 pounds, if not more. It would be better for her health, though we don't know if it would make her tour of frat houses any more successful.

