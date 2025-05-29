Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues

Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 29, 2025
Yesterday, this editor did a post on Democrat activist Olivia Julianna and how she claimed on a podcast that most conservative men are pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, and supportive of Black Lives Matter. We assume she's the new "code talker" to white men that Gov. Tim Walz failed to be.

Here comments got picked up by Donald Trump Jr., Libs of TikTok, and Trump War Room. Our own Sam J. wrote earlier Thursday that "whopper of an influencer" Julianna claimed on the podcast, "I love young men. I love frat guys.” Conservatives in the comments encouraged Julianna to double down on those policy issues in her effort to win back the young male vote.

That tweet from Oli London made it into a compilation of posts that Julianna flashed on screen in her newest rant. She claims Republicans are judging her by her weight and asks if she lost another 65 pounds, Republicans would care about issues important to young men.

Suddenly, her focus has turned to young men's wages and money for mental health services. What happened to being pro-choice, pro-gay marriage (which is a cover for pro-"gender affirming care" for minors), and pro-Black Lives Matter?

We do agree with her that she should lose another 65 pounds, if not more. It would be better for her health, though we don't know if it would make her tour of frat houses any more successful.

