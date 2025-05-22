FTC Opening Investigation Into Media Matters Latest Example of Trump 'Targeting' the Political Left

When we recently checked on Media Matters in August, Elon Musk and X had won a court victory in their case against Media Matters, which was being sued for gaming the system to scare away advertisers by showing them their ads next to X posts with ugly neo-Nazi content. Media "watchdog" Media Matters is nothing more than a left-wing organization trying to silence right-wing organizations.

A day after the 2024 election, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone unleashed a diatribe on the "right wing misinformation engine” that had captured the minds of Trump voters, who "actually believe that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for democracy." Too bad, buddy; voters didn't buy what you were selling.

The FTC has opened an investigation into Media Matters, and check out the way the New York Times' Kenneth Vogel frames the story:

NEW: The @FTC has opened an investigation into Media Matters (@mmfa).



It is the latest example of the Trump administration targeting the infrastructure of the political left. https://t.co/fX3paLlWf2 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 22, 2025

It is the latest example of a corrupt organization being held to account.

Media Matters @mmfa is a fake charity that exists to censor conservative media and elect Democrats. Long overdue investigation. https://t.co/UhJHDcBago — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 22, 2025

By the way, when Vogel says it's the latest example of the Trump administration "targeting the infrastructure of the political left," is he including the defunding of NPR and PBS? Because we can all agree those are progressive mouthpieces.

Look into PolitiFact next.

***