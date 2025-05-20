VIP
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
VIP
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who...
VIP
From Bartender to Contender? Chuck Todd Says Polling Shows AOC is the New...
SALT Caucus Members Are a No on Reconciliation Bill Despite Trump Speech
MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate...
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His...
John Pavlovitz: Sadly, Compassion Isn’t Nonpartisan Like Cancer
Toady Chris Cillizza Pushes Naomi Biden to 'Name Names' As He White Knights...
Biden Spokesman Says Former President Hadn't Been Diagnosed With Cancer Before Friday
So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76
The Bulwark: It Wasn't Just Biden Who Failed; It Was All of America

Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats like to talk about the deadly insurrection of January 6, 2021, and even President Joe Biden repeatedly referred to the multiple law enforcement officials who lost their lives that day. The truth is that no police officers died on January 6 — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the day after — but it was deadly. Veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot in the throat and killed by Lieutenant Mike Byrd, who claims he "saved countless lives" by shooting her in the throat. She wasn't even armed. The whole incident was pretty lucrative for Byrd, who was offered a $36,000 retention bonus a few months later.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone reports that the Trump administration has agreed to a wrongful death settlement of $5 million.

Nikki McCann Ramirez writes:

The Trump administration has reportedly agreed to pay $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt — a Jan. 6 rioter shot and killed by Capitol Police as she attempted to break into the House Speaker’s lobby — in order to settle a wrongful death lawsuit. 

According to sources who spoke to The Washington Post, the Trump administration settled the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit filed last year by the right-wing activist group Judicial Watch on behalf of Babbitt’s husband. While the settlement was reached earlier this month, the final amount was previously undisclosed. According to the Post, about a third of the settlement will go to attorneys fees and compensation for the involved conservative groups, including Judicial Watch.

Recommended

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Rep. Maxwell Frost caught wind of the story and is not happy about it:

Was Byrd even aiming at Babbitt, or was he just firing into the crowd through a broken window? Here's video:

Advertisement

We don't believe deadly force was necessary, as none of the protesters was armed, including Babbitt. We're not sure how she was going to overthrow the government herself and had to be put down.

***

Tags: JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Brett T.
Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who Drove Into Downed Tree (She's Okay)
Amy Curtis
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for Healthy Kids, Adults
Amy Curtis
John Pavlovitz: Sadly, Compassion Isn’t Nonpartisan Like Cancer
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden Grateful Calvin
Advertisement