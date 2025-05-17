WaPo: Trump Faces Court Pressure to Return Deported 'Maryland Man'

ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
May 17, 2025
Sarah D.

As we reported earlier, on Friday, the Supreme Court, by a 7-2 vote, punted back to the appeals court the case of whether the president has the authority to deport Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. And then there's alleged MS-13 gang member and Sen. Chris Van Hollen man-crush Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was arrested with other MS-13 gang members and has MS-13 tattoos on his knuckles. The Washington Post reminds us that President Trump was given a week to identify the efforts it had made to return Garcia from his native El Salvador to Maryland.

"… while a Maryland federal judge expressed increasing frustration." That's a shame.

The thing is, Garcia is home. He was in the U.S. illegally. He's a citizen of El Salvador. He's their problem.

An El Salvadoran citizen is in custody in El Salvador, and the president of El Salvador said he's not sending him back. No effort to bring him back is going to bring him back. "Maryland man" is home.

