WaPo: Trump Faces Court Pressure to Return Deported 'Maryland Man'

As we reported earlier, on Friday, the Supreme Court, by a 7-2 vote, punted back to the appeals court the case of whether the president has the authority to deport Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. And then there's alleged MS-13 gang member and Sen. Chris Van Hollen man-crush Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was arrested with other MS-13 gang members and has MS-13 tattoos on his knuckles. The Washington Post reminds us that President Trump was given a week to identify the efforts it had made to return Garcia from his native El Salvador to Maryland.

A federal judge gave the Trump administration a week to identify efforts to return Kilmar Abrego García and 137 Venezuelans from El Salvador, while a Maryland federal judge expressed increasing frustration with the Justice Department. https://t.co/UGmiE3WAV2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 17, 2025

"… while a Maryland federal judge expressed increasing frustration." That's a shame.

The thing is, Garcia is home. He was in the U.S. illegally. He's a citizen of El Salvador. He's their problem.

Or what? — Alien Nation (@ScientificAlien) May 17, 2025

Democrats are fighting hard to bring gang members into the country. — Spencer (@416Spencer) May 17, 2025

Nobody cares. Unenforceable bullshit. — Julian Bouchard, Esq. (@JulesBouchESQ) May 17, 2025

Garcia is a citizen of ElSalvador currently IN El Salvador.

The President of El Salvador has said he will NOT be coming back to the United States! — northhunter job Title Husband,Father, Grandfather. (@northofmackinac) May 17, 2025

The admin should simply say, "we asked, they said no. We are not going to pursue this any further" — Dan Dan Fielding (@Okarun207965) May 17, 2025

El Salvador won’t release him. — Xpress (@XsnOs65) May 17, 2025

Clowns 🤡 — Mary Capone (@MaryMont317697) May 17, 2025

"'Do not tell us that he's alive, well, healthy, put on weight,' Frimpong said. 'Let him talk to his family, let him talk to his lawyers, release him from prison and bring him home.'"



Lady, he is home. https://t.co/hnNlS7N0FE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 17, 2025

An El Salvadoran citizen is in custody in El Salvador, and the president of El Salvador said he's not sending him back. No effort to bring him back is going to bring him back. "Maryland man" is home.

