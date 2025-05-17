CNN's Abby D. Phillip Apparently Shocked by What She Heard on Hur Tapes

'Empath' Filled With Hate Challenges Sec. Kristi Noem to a Fight: 'Come Get...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 17, 2025
CNN

CNN's Jake Tapper has been taking a beating this week as he embarks on his press tour to promote his book, "Original Sin," chronicling the White House's cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline. CNN's public relations arm has poked its head out and claimed that one of Tom Elliott's supercut videos of Tapper defending Biden is essentially a "cheap fake." Tapper is coming across as such a fraud that he's reportedly hired a crisis PR firm.

But Tapper certainly wasn't the only one on CNN to join in the White House's cover-up of Biden's condition. Now that Axios has released a portion of the Robert Hur interview of Biden, "CNN Newsnight" host is telling people to listen for themselves as Biden forgets key moments in his own life.

Ha! Oliver Darcy. File this one alongside Chris Cillizza's analysis that "Republicans keep trying to make Biden's mental capacity an issue."

The White House released a transcript of the Hur tapes; a court filing last July showed that the White House altered the transcript, resulting in only very "minor differences." In other words, they edited out all of the parts where Biden's brain froze up.

Speaking of last summer … ouch:

Damning.

Phillips was right there during campaign season, reporting on those "cheap fakes" the Republicans were putting out. At least she's not shilling a book like Tapper, but she truly has no self-awareness.

