CNN PR Says Jake Tapper Accurately Covered Biden Through Years of Dogged Reporting

One thing that was made clear this week is that CNN's Jake Tapper is a fraud. He's pimping his book about the cover-up of President Joe Biden's physical and cognitive decline while pretending he and his network had nothing to do with the cover-up.

CNN's public relations account, CNN Communications, is standing up for Tapper, claiming that he fairly and accurately covered Biden "through years of dogged reporting" and that Tom Elliott's supercut of Tapper going along with the "cheap fakes" narrative was "disingenuously edited to create a misleading narrative. Here's Elliott's original video from February:

SUPERCUT!



Before profiting off the media conspiracy to hide Biden's decline, @jaketapper helped run it pic.twitter.com/j5m7h4JVA3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2025

CNN says that video's a cheap fake:

This video is disingenuously edited to create a misleading narrative. The clips are maliciously cut to omit context and make comments made by others appear as though they are Jake’s own. Here is an example of just one of the deceptive edits.



Jake fairly and accurately covered… pic.twitter.com/f2TzpSsIB3 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 16, 2025

The post continues:

… Senator, VP, and President Biden through years of dogged reporting. From the campaign in 2020 to 2024 when he dropped out, Jake raised concerns about President Biden’s mental stamina on his shows, questioned Biden officials directly about his health on air, and consistently encouraged open discussion and debate on the issue.

Yeah, no. Explain how he was encouraging open discussion by shouting down Lara Trump.

CNN is now doing full damage control. https://t.co/KgEb16aQZ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2025

Here's Elliott's reply (it's long):

Thanks to CNN for posting a longer quote that confirms my supercut accurately reflected Tapper’s habit of running cover for Biden’s dementia. Despite their claim the supercut is “disingenuously edited,” the one example they cite proves otherwise. From their quote:



“In our… https://t.co/1IwU6cUgQR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2025

The post continues:

… politics lead, The White House today vehemently pushing back on the new report on the president’s age and mental acuity. The White House communications director posting that the story in The Wall Street Journal was a complete and utter editorial failure by The Wall Street Journal. Makes you wonder who they’re taking orders from. Unquote. Maybe that’s an insinuation because The Wall Street Journal is owned by News Corp., which is run by the Murdoch’s [sic]. This is all in response to this headline today from the Journal — quote Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping.” As you can see, Tapper leading with the White House’s denial and not the news report itself is a giveaway of his own ideological bias. You can see that after he stops quoting the White House comms director, he added parenthetically that the Wall Street Journal is owned by the Murdochs, whom we’re supposed to believe are less objective than Ted Turner’s offspring (currently owned by Warner Brothers - Discovery, although it’s rumored to be back on the market). The reality is that the WSJ was too soft, as Biden’s dementia wasn’t confined to “behind closed doors” but rather was on visible display to casual news viewers since at least the 2020 presidential campaign, including on Tapper’s own show in 2020 (see linked supercut below). Even Tapper now admits he lost his marbles years ago. Only once it was clear Democrats’ geriatric leader was meandering the party toward a 2024 shellacking did Tapper start questioning his “falculties.” You don’t need to be a media expert to understand this shift in tone emerged not out of journalistic integrity but rather Tapper’s own desperation to help Democrats remain in power. If Tapper were a real journalist, the book he’s currently hawking would’ve been researched & reported when it mattered — during the 2020 campaign and/or during the Biden Admin itself. That’s he’s only publishing it after Biden’s defeated & largely forgotten indicates his motive is not speaking truth to power but rather backfilling excuses for his own journalistic malpractice.

We've posted flashback clips of Tapper all week embarrassing himself.

I made the video that CNN is accusing of being deceptively edited. It's one of many that I have made for Tom Elliott, owner of Grabien. BTW, Grabien is an amazing tool. It records every news broadcast and every podcast and allows for searching by keywords. Grabien is very legit.… https://t.co/QbFz34s0td pic.twitter.com/RbnU2i1PAr — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 16, 2025

… If you are looking to get into this media warfare game, look into Grabien. Tom messaged me and said that some MSM outlets are accusing him of pushing a deceptively edited video. Here was my response to him. BTW, CNN and Jake Tapper accusing others of deceptively editing videos is so rich. I've posted dozens of videos of CNN hosts, including Tapper, just straight up lying.

Yes, this Jake Tapper is accusing others of deceptively editing videos to push a narrative.pic.twitter.com/DnCyEKADYr — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 16, 2025

Pretty rich CNN is criticizing you of deceptive editing, it's their specialty. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 17, 2025

What's interesting is Tapper and the hacks at CNN typically ignore these videos and posts. Why are they so sensitive this time? — The Commentation (@TheCommentation) May 17, 2025

Why are they responding in May to a video that was posted in February?

So you’re still doing the “cheap fakes” lie? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 17, 2025

Complete bullshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 17, 2025

Holy cow this is embarrassing for you CNN — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 17, 2025

Please post your own super cut of this “dogged reporting” from Jake Tapper. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 16, 2025

Keep shredding @cnn's credibility by defending Jake. — 210m (@210m) May 17, 2025

This is a ridiculous cope. — 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) May 16, 2025

Sam reported Friday that Tapper has followed in the footsteps of Anthony Weiner and Jeffrey Toobin and hired a crisis PR firm. We hope they do a better job than CNN's PR is doing.

