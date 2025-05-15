Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline

You might not have heard, but CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson have been plugging their book this week about the White House cover-up of President Joe Biden's deteriorating health, both physically and mentally. Some are sticking by Biden. Gov. J.B. Pritzker told CNN, "I never had an experience of anything other than a guy who brought to the table a lot of good ideas on how to solve problems." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the co-chair of Biden's campaign, dodged on CNN, falsely claiming, "I didn't see the president frequently." Democratic Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has also dodged questions about Biden's mental acuity.

In a shocking report, POLITICO says that some Democratic senators have been convinced that Biden was deteriorating both physically and mentally while in office.

Exclusive: Democratic senator says ‘no doubt’ Biden suffered cognitive decline while in office https://t.co/pjYiYwfawm — POLITICO (@politico) May 14, 2025

No way.

POLITICO reports:

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said there’s “no doubt” that former President Joe Biden suffered cognitive decline in office and that it would have been better for the party if he hadn’t run for reelection. “There’s no doubt about it,” said the Connecticut senator when asked by POLITICO if Biden experienced cognitive decline as president. “The debate is whether it was enough that it compromised his ability to act as chief executive.”

He wasn't acting as chief executive. C'mon, man, that's a bunch of malarkey.

BREAKING: Democratic Senators now believe President Biden may have experienced cognitive decline while in office, per POLITICO. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 15, 2025

If they're just now discovering this they all have double-digit IQs and that's being generous — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) May 15, 2025

They now admit. Not "believe." Admit. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) May 15, 2025

Exactly. They didn't need Tapper's book to know Biden was in bad shape.

I was told that is a conspiracy theory. — Kenny5Alive (@kenny5alive) May 15, 2025

Republicans and conservative media fell for all those "cheap fakes."

No way! Get out of town and take a bus! How long have you been hiding info from the public? — Matthew Castleton (@operaman86) May 15, 2025

We all saw it. They saw it. We should stop pretending no one knew. — Carter Williams (@jcarterwil) May 15, 2025

This is news? — Richard (@docpresley2020) May 15, 2025

Sen. Chris Murphy, whom many believe has his eyes set on 2028, is willing to admit the truth. He must have calculated that it would help his poll numbers to be honest this one time.

***