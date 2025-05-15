BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Insists There’s No Incriminating Video From ICE Detention Center
VIP
When It Comes to Minimum Wage Hikes, Voters Know Their Own Class Interests
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become...
SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...
Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE...
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and...
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters...

Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 15, 2025
Artist Angie

You might not have heard, but CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson have been plugging their book this week about the White House cover-up of President Joe Biden's deteriorating health, both physically and mentally. Some are sticking by Biden. Gov. J.B. Pritzker told CNN, "I never had an experience of anything other than a guy who brought to the table a lot of good ideas on how to solve problems." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the co-chair of Biden's campaign, dodged on CNN, falsely claiming, "I didn't see the president frequently." Democratic Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has also dodged questions about Biden's mental acuity.

Advertisement

In a shocking report, POLITICO says that some Democratic senators have been convinced that Biden was deteriorating both physically and mentally while in office.

No way.

POLITICO reports:

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said there’s “no doubt” that former President Joe Biden suffered cognitive decline in office and that it would have been better for the party if he hadn’t run for reelection.

“There’s no doubt about it,” said the Connecticut senator when asked by POLITICO if Biden experienced cognitive decline as president. “The debate is whether it was enough that it compromised his ability to act as chief executive.”

He wasn't acting as chief executive. C'mon, man, that's a bunch of malarkey.

Exactly. They didn't need Tapper's book to know Biden was in bad shape.

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Republicans and conservative media fell for all those "cheap fakes."

Sen. Chris Murphy, whom many believe has his eyes set on 2028, is willing to admit the truth. He must have calculated that it would help his poll numbers to be honest this one time.

***

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY JOE BIDEN POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program
Amy Curtis
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins' of Forebears
Amy Curtis
Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses
Amy Curtis
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It) Aaron Walker
Advertisement